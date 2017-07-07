157 immigrants from 19 countries are naturalized in historic building at Fresno City College

Spectators and speakers pose before the crowd at the Independence Day Naturalization Ceremony held in the Old Administration Building at Fresno City College on July 7, 2017. One hundred fifty-seven immigrants from 19 countries were naturalized to commemorate Independence Day week.
The Independence Day Naturalization Ceremony held in the Old Administration Building at Fresno City College on July 7, 2017.
A video of John F. Kelly, the Secretary of Homeland Security, welcomes immigrants at the Independence Day Naturalization Ceremony held in the Old Administration Building at Fresno City College on July 7, 2017.
A young man places his hand over his heart during the Independence Day Naturalization Ceremony held in the Old Administration Building at Fresno City College on July 7, 2017.
Keynote speaker Dr. Bertha Félix-Mata, tears up during the speech at the Independence Day Naturalization Ceremony held in the Old Administration Building at Fresno City College on July 7, 2017.
Consuelo González, the mother of keynote speaker Dr. Bertha Félix-Mata, tears up during the speech at the Independence Day Naturalization Ceremony held in the Old Administration Building at Fresno City College on July 7, 2017.
On right, Rubén Barba Noriega of Jalisco, México pledges allegiance to the United States during the Independence Day Naturalization Ceremony held in the Old Administration Building at Fresno City College on July 7, 2017.
Fresno Field Office Director for the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Service, Lynn Feldman, speaks during the Independence Day Naturalization Ceremony held in the Old Administration Building at Fresno City College on July 7, 2017.
Immigrants line up for registration to the Independence Day Naturalization Ceremony held in the Old Administration Building at Fresno City College on July 7, 2017.
A family member sports a t-shirt that reads ‘Immigrants make America great’ at the Independence Day Naturalization Ceremony held in the Old Administration Building at Fresno City College on July 7, 2017.
Fresno City College president Dr. Carole Goldsmith welcomed spectators to the Independence Day Naturalization Ceremony held in the Old Administration Building at Fresno City College on July 7, 2017.
Lisa Harrison, a supervisor for the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Service in Fresno, introduces oncoming speakers at the Independence Day Naturalization Ceremony held in the Old Administration Building at Fresno City College on July 7, 2017.
