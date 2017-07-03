Open semifinalist, swimsuit winner, Spirit Award recipient for Latina pageant hopefuls

Grass Valley’s Jillian Smith ended up with the Miss California 2017 crown – despite seeing it slip off her head during the bedlam last Saturday night at the Saroyan Theatre – and the $25,000 scholarship and a trip to the Miss America Pageant in September.
However, the Cal Poly San Luis Obispo wasn’t the only winner at the 93rd annual pageant featuring 46 hopefuls over three nights of preliminary competition and Saturday’s final.
▪ Miss Southland J.R. Nessary discovered that there is life after softball, especially when she hauls off at least $4,500 in scholarships.
▪ Miss San Joaquín County Amy Montes-Espinoza discovered that she could compete, after all, with the best in the state.
▪ Miss Anaheim Hills Jazmín Ávalos found that it takes a lot to guarantee a ticket to the final 15.
▪ Miss Merced County Outstanding Teen Rhiannon Olivarez-Kidwell was happy she finally said yes to competing in her local pageant after her hemming and hawing left her mother, Birdi Olivarez, uncertain about judging in the pageant.
Nessary was the only one of seven Latinas in the field to make the 15 semifinalists, which earned her a $2,000 scholarship.
“I was so excited. It was like a dream come true!” said Nessary about making the final 15 competitors. “It was a once in a lifetime experience.”
Nessary’s promising collegiate softball career was derailed when a motorist ran a red light and hit her car and damage her knee. Her softball scholarship was revoked, and Nessary was forced to work three jobs to pay for college.
Her younger sister, Sophie, 14, got involved in the Miss American pageant organization and J.R. (the nickname, for Jasmine Rose, stuck after a teammate with the same first name led to confusion whenever the coach yelled for “Jasmine”) got drawn in.
Her sister competed in the Miss California Outstanding Teen pageant, and older sister felt like “her mom away from home.”
Nessary won the Miracle Maker Award and its $2,500 scholarship for raising the most money for her local children’s hospital.
Nessary met a representative of the Dove Foundation, who offered to sponsor her at the pageant. Nessary suggested a donation be made to the children’s hospital that helped treat her for shock.
Nessary, whose mother is Latina, still gets her “softball fix” playing on an adult league.
Montes-Espinoza was thrilled when she was announced as one of the four non-finalist talent winners. She sang ‘Time to Say Goodbye’ during Thursday night’s preliminaries.
“I was so excited. I was not expecting it,” said Montes-Espinoza, a nursing student at Stanislaus State.
Montes-Espinoza had always talked herself out of competing in her local pageant, until this year when she gained the confidence.
“It was just a very fun, very invigorating and humbling experience,” said Montes-Espinoza. “I just loved not only competing, but having a good time with the other girls as well.”
After taking a short break to catch her breath, Montes-Espinoza figures she will be busy as Miss San Joaquín County at various events.
Ávalos, the 20-year-old Fullerton State student figures she’ll work harder to make it back to Miss California.
“I guess I’ll work on some areas,” said Ávalos during a brief discussion on the Saroyan stage following the televised pageant. “I do want to come back.”
Olivarez-Kidwell, who will be a junior at Merced High School in the fall, took her time deciding if she would compete in the local pageant. Her mother, a former executive for Visa, had been tabbed to be a judge, but when her daughter finally decided to compete, the mother was removed from the panel.
“I can be a judge any other time,” said Birdi. “Her window of opportunity is small.”
Her daughter, who was awarded the Spirit Award (formerly known as Miss Congeniality), called the experience “beautiful.”
“It was a good experience to be on stage,” said Rhiannon, who performed an energetic martial arts number for her talent. “I want to be on stage for the open.”
Rhiannon participates in water polo and swimming in school.
