‘You got to start in your house; your home, and everything grows from there’

Marco ‘Mark’ Antonio Lozada is known for his ability to spin a record and keep a dance floor full of cheer, but he’s also a very active member in the community.
Lozada, who works with a Fresno-based employment agency, has roots in Michoacán, México. He’s 59 years old and a native of México City. Like hundreds of thousands of Mexican immigrants, he was brought to the U.S. as a youngster at 3 years of age.
He graduated from Sanger High School in 1976 and majored in business administration at Fresno State.
Lozada, who enjoys restoring and building cabinets, has been married to Melissa for four decades. Together they have raised two kids, Alexis, a Fresno State graduate student; and, Marco Antonio, Jr., a Fresno State graduate.
Two sisters work at Sanger Unified as accountants, and a brother works at Radio Bilingüe. Lozada has helped Latinos struggle through non-employment and helped clients open their own business.
For decades, he’s remained active in the community and has been involved with the MEChA Club at Fresno State, the Mexican American Political Association (MAPA), Radio Bilingüe and a past president of the Central California Hispanic Chamber of Commerce . As a past president of the chamber, Lozada continues to work with the chamber. At this year’s gala in April, Lozada administered the oath of allegiance to the incoming officers.
1. You helped start the first Latino graduation at Fresno State. What was the philosophy behind it?
“At the time you could be a part of the regular graduation, but we felt you could identify with your culture and your group (in the Latino ceremony). You can have a party with your kind of music afterwards and that kind of stuff, but we didn’t know at the time it was at the forefront of doing something different.”
2. You still help people with filling in paperwork. This is something you’ve done for a while?
“I always had a feeling for helping people that way. They would go ‘Hey, can you help me fill this out?’ and I’d say ‘Sure,’ but they wanted to pay. I’d say, no. They would show up, bring us sodas, food, whatever. They were very thankful. That’s really close to me: How to help people not get ripped off.”
3. You have mentored clients to find jobs and open businesses. What difficulties do Latinos face?
“Basically not knowing the laws. Sometimes they are over-friendly with their staff. They try and do favors like letting people work overtime to make up for vacation, but the law is the law. If there is a disagreement, the labor commissioner doesn’t care if you have a verbal agreement, they’re going to go after you for whatever the laws are. Like ‘This is my brother, my sister, my cousin, my daughter, well they don’t have to pay insurance, don’t have to be on payroll.’ Well according to the law, they do. We look at ways to protect the business so they don’t get into trouble.”
4. What do you remember about growing up in Sanger?
“Growing up, my parents had a business on the chancla on 1243 J Street. My grandmother had a Tortelería La Morena. I got to see a business grow and people being successful and provide for themselves and their families. My grandmother came to the U.S. undocumented, she started a business. She has since had a lot of properties and passed them along to her kids.”
5. You’re a firm believer in Latinos attending higher education. Why do Latinos struggle with education?
“Everything starts at home. Everything starts with the family. So if you have a tight-knit family, a tight-knit home life, but you got to start with education at home. Sometimes people think it’s the school’s responsibility to raise their kids and teach them right from wrong and to be community-minded, but it all starts in the home. You got to start in your house, your home, and everything grows from there.”
6. As your own children were growing, what did you tell them about education?
Education and getting a degree. It can open doors, you make more money. I know that some can barely see their next paycheck. There’s a lot of ways to do it, and one of those ways to succeed is through education.”
7. What were your own personal hurdles?
“Coming here and not speaking the language. Going to school and being discouraged by your counselors not to go into higher education. And a lot of kids would believe them, thinking this guy’s an expert, he knows what he’s talking about. He’s been doing this for over 30 years, but they don’t sometimes. But then you get people from a university, a brown face that says you need to go to a university. That’s the first time you hear from someone like that. If they didn’t encourage you, well then a lot of kids wouldn’t continue with their education in college.”
8. Do you think the local political environment is advantageous to Latinos?
“I think it is advantageous. I don’t think they are engaged as they should be right now. We have a district that is primarily Democrat. Eventually it will swing, but it shouldn’t have taken this long to get to where it needs to be. No matter what we do, it comes to voting and getting people engaged and involved in their communities.”
9. What advice do you have for anyone starting their own businesses?
“I think anybody can start their own business, but I think one of the biggest things to do is go to SCORE (Central Valley SCORE, a business strategist) and find out if your plan or idea is correct. Or whether you’re spending good money on a bad idea or bad product.”
10. Throughout the years, how many people have you met either in your volunteer or work efforts helping clients find jobs or open businesses?
“Thousands; I mean thousands. Everything from work I did for UC Merced, Sacramento State. I did parties for Cruz Bustamante, and did work at The Palace. It’s about building relationships; building trust and credibility.”
