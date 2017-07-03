Runner Moe determined to conquer Badwater

Monique ‘Runner Moe’ Jacques, a 30-year-old federal law enforcement officer, will admit she is not in the same league as Pete Kostelnick, Harvey Lewis, Oswaldo López or Brenda Guajardo.
That matters little to the Wonder Valley resident who is expecting to be a mother for the first time in November. (More on that later).
“It feels so surreal. I can’t believe it,” said Jacques, who began running nine years ago when a co-worker invited her to take part in the Baker to Vegas Relay, an event for law enforcement officers.
Next Monday evening (July 10), Jacques will compete in the same, grueling STYR Labs Badwater 135-mile ultramarathon that prior champions like Kostelnick (2016, 2015), Lewis (2014) and López (2011) will try again.
Guajardo, a Texas native, finished 10th overall last year and was the second female finisher.
The race, known as the world’s toughest footrace, takes almost 100 runners from the depths of Badwater Basin (the lowest spot in the U.S. at 282 feet below sea level) to Mt. Whitney Portal (at the base of the tallest peak in the contiguous U.S.)
In between, the runners will traverse an area known for its record heat, cross three mountain ranges, and battle physical and mental pain.
Why?
a) To get a coveted silver belt buckle.
b) Because it is the Holy Grail of ultrarunning.
“I just want to finish in 47 hours, 59 minutes,” said Jacques, who is in the group that starts at 8 p.m. Other runners will start at 9:30 p.m. or 11 p.m.
All runners will have 48 hours to finish the race, although the top finishers will complete the course in 24 hours or less.
I figured it would take me 5-7 years for me to get into Badwater. It’s so hard to get in.
Monique ‘Runner Moe’ Jacques
Jacques has run a pair of 135-mile races ... and wanted to drop out both times at about the 100-mile mark due to fatigue and feet that had been punished.
“I felt like dropping out, but my family and friends showed up in Kingsburg,” said Jacques about her two 135 To The House runs, a fundraiser for the Ronald McDonald House at Valley Children’s Hospital.
That was in 2015 and 2016. She did not prepare for her first one.
“It was a last-minute decision,” said Jacques. “My uncle needed a kidney, and I told him I’d give him mine.”
They matched for the transplant, but her uncle was too sick to undergo the transplant. So, Jacques decided to run without much training.
There is no training plan for Badwater.
Some runners run on a treadmill inside a sauna in an effort to duplicate Death Valley’s heat. Others, like López, drive around with the heat turned on during the summer months.
One year, a runner arrived two weeks early to acclimate to the heat.
Jacques got a taste of what Badwater will be like after running the 81-mile Badwater Salton Sea (which qualified her for next week’s race) and conducting a training run on 37 miles of the actual course last week with her crew.
“I figured it would take me 5 to 7 years for me to get into Badwater,” said Jacques, whose mother retired from federal law enforcement and whose sister, April Jacques, is in. “It’s so hard to get in.”
Jacques – who became known as Runner Moe when she created the user name for her Facebook page – covered the Salton Sea 81-mile course in a women’s record 18 hours, 55 minutes with Brittany McCullough.
The race, which counts as a 100-mile qualifier for Badwater, was Jacques’ third 100-miler. That was enough for her to qualify for Badwater.
“There are no 135-mile training plans,” said Jacques. “I Googled it.”
Some runners, like Kostelnick and 2014, 2016 women’s winner Alyson Venti (who recently gave birth and won’t be back to defend her title), will run 200 miles a week in training.
“No way I can do that,” said Jacques, referring to her work commitment.
For Badwater, Jacques has done training runs of up to 20 to 30 miles on the weekend. She also “hikes” on a treadmill set to a high incline. She will total no more than 75 miles a week, unless she’s running in an ultra.
Her recent training trip to Death Valley (with crew leader Brad Castillo; sister April; and crew members Begered Ghazi and Scott Harlan) calmed her nerves.
“I worried a lot about the heat and the climb (14,600 feet of cumulative vertical ascent),” said Jacques.
On the training run, Jacques said she never felt the heat on days when the temperature hit 122 degrees because her crew kept her cool. “I felt perfect.”
“I like having April on the crew,” said Jacques. “She knows what I can take. If (the crew) wants to take me out of the race, she’ll know what I can do.”
Jacques figures the only way she won’t finish the race is if she fails to make the time cutoff. “I’m determined to finish.”
Jacques will be a mother in November when her fiancée Joanna Bayardo gives birth to the couple’s child. “We’ve been trying for years,” said Jacques about trying to have a baby. “It’s expensive, too.”
Jacques proposed to Bayardo at the finish of her Barn Burner 24-hour run last year.
Comments