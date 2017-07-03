California Latino Caucus Foundation provides $60,000 in scholarships to 60 students statewide

Sixty students across California have been selected to receive a California Latino Legislative Caucus Foundation (CLLCF) Scholarship. This year, the Foundation increased the total amount of scholarship funds awarded from $25,000 to $60,000 to aid eligible students admitted to or currently enrolled at an accredited college or university.
In its third year of operation, the CLLCF Scholarship Program received over 400 applications from throughout the state. Winners were selected from the highly competitive pool of applicants, and evaluated using the following criteria: academic performance, personal statements, extracurricular activities, leadership positions held, special awards and honors received, and work history. Each winner will receive a $1000 scholarship for educational purposes.
Among the scholarship recipients are Daniela Becerra from Stockton who is attending UC San Diego, Federico Madera from Huron who is attending CSU Fresno, and John Matthew Garcia from Fresno who is attending Fresno City College.
“We are thrilled that we offer scholarships to so many deserving students,” said California Latino Legislative Caucus Chairman Senator Ben Hueso, D-San Diego. “The 60 scholarship recipients set themselves apart with their intellectual energy, scholastic achievement, and community involvement. We are very proud of the passion, impact and ideas we heard from these incredible CLLCF Scholars and we know they will become a great part of California’s future.”
“Access to a quality education can provide an incomparable foundation for a students’ future,” said Caucus Vice Chair, Assemblymember Lorena Gonzalez-Fletcher, D-San Diego.
Free rapid HIV testing available in Fresno
FRESNO
The Fresno County Department of Public Health will be offering free rapid HIV testing from from 8:30 to 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. until Thursday, June 29, or visit www.fcdph.org/hivtesting.
More information about HIV testing is available at http://www.cdc.gov/hiv/testing.
El Concilio community luncheon
FRESNO
El Concilio community luncheon/meeting will be held this Friday, June 30. The meeting will start promptly at 12 noon and will be held in the conference room of the Chicano Youth Center located in the Alfonso Hernandez Jr. Youth and Community Center, 1515 E Divisadero St. Fresno, CA 93721. Special guest speaker is Jesus Padron, President and CEO SER, Jobs for Progress.
Regional transportation workshops
FRESNO COUNTY
In partnership with Fresno Building Healthy Communities, Cultiva la Salud, Leadership Counsel for Justice and Accountability, and other community members are hosting a regional transportation workshop to discuss and learn more about the Regional Transportation Plan and the future of your Fresno neighborhood.
The discussion and workshop will be held at Roosevelt High School on Thursday, June 29 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Stay Cool This Summer at a Fresno Cooling Center
FRESNO
City of Fresno Cooling Centers are open to the community from noon until 8 p.m. when the National Weather Service forecasts a high of 105 degrees or hotter.
There are four Cooling Centers located at Frank H. Ball Park, Mosqueda , Pinedale , and Ted C. Wills Community Center.
Free Swim Lessons
FRESNO
The City of Fresno will be offering free swim lessons for participants ages 3-10 years old this summer.
The swim lessons are for non-swimmers and beginning swimmers only. Lessons will be held at Fresno Unified pools on a first-come first-served basis.
For more information or to sign-up, contact (559) 621-2928 or (559) 621-PLAY.
National award for Fresno State student
FRESNO
FSU graphic design student Dominic Grijalva took home a prestigious national Student Gold ADDY Award from the American Advertising Federation for his poster design for the Selma Arts Center‘s production of ‘Mr. Burns, A Post-Electric Play’ last fall.
Grijalva is who expects to graduate in December 2017. Two other designs by Grijalva – ‘Brighton Beach Memoirs’ and ‘Stageworks Fresno Season 2016’ – received Student ADDY bronze awards at the local American Advertising Awards competition in March. At the regional level, “Mr. Burns” won a gold award and the other two received silver awards.
The National ADDY Award Winners were honored on June 10, at the American Advertising Awards ceremony, the closing event of ADMERICA 2017, the AAF’s annual national conference.
Winners were selected from more than 39,000 entries nationally and won at local and regional levels before advancing to the national competition.
Vidak mobile District office
FRESNO
Staff of state Sen. Andy Vidak, R-Hanford, will hold a mobile district office hours in several communities in his district during June.
Next stops will be in Shafter on Wednesday, June 28 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Covenant Coffee Shafter, 1100 E. Lerdo Hwy, Shafter; Farmersville on Thursday, June 29 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Farmersville Boys and Girls Club, 623 N. Avery Ave., Famersville.
Details: Contact Team Vidak’s Claudia Salinas at (559) 264-3070 or email claudia.salinas@sen.ca.gov.
Child Support Services awareness
VISALIA
The Tulare County Department of Child Support Services and the local Class A Visalia Rawhide have teamed up for an event during the month August (Aug. 14) as part of their continuing effort to bring awareness to the public of the services they provide.
The department provides services for over 25,000 cases including establishment of Paternity and Child Support Orders, and the Modification and Enforcement of existing Child Support Orders. They have offices in Visalia and Porterville and are open Monday through Thursday between the hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Take steps to health with Cultiva La Salud
FRESNO
Take your first steps to a healthier lifestyle with Cultiva la Salud’s Pasos A La Salud (Steps to Health) walking group. Walkers of all ages and fitness levels are invited to join the group in a 2-3 mile walk every Tuesday at Winchell Elementary, 3722 E. Lowe Avenue in southeast Fresno.
El Joven Noble program
FRESNO
Fresno Barrios Unidos’ El Joven Noble Program, a youth development, support and leadership enhancement program for young men ages 12-22, starts June 27 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Fresno Barrios Unidos, 4415 E. Tulare Ave.
The 10-session program focuses on character development, promotion of healthy relationships, prevention of unintended pregnancies, substance abuse and community violence.
Details: Contact Zak Gonzalez at (559) 453-9662 or Zak@fresnobarriosunidos.org
Fresno schools open on weekends
FRESNO
The City of Fresno PARCS (Parks, After School, Recreation and Community Services) Department has partnered with Fresno Unified and Central Unified School Districts to open 14 schools on weekends for community use.
The Weekend Recreation and Fitness Program is open to the community on weekends from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Taller Luzca Bien Siéntase Mejor
FRESNO
El Taller ‘Luzca Bien Siéntase Mejor’ tiene una nueva ubicación y ahora está disponible en el Centro Médico Kaiser Permanente, 7300 N. Fresno St.
Las mujeres que se someten a tratamiento contra el cáncer están invitadas a aprender a combatir los efectos secundarios relacionados con el tratamiento en una sesión gratuita.
Las próximas sesiones en español se llevarán a cabo el 10 de julio, 11 de septiembre y 13 de noviembre de 10 a.m a las 12 p.m. Las fechas son en día lunes.
Los participantes deberán inscribirse por lo menos 3 días antes llamando al 1 (800) 227-2345.
El Taller ‘Luzca Bien Siéntase Mejor’ es una colaboración a nivel nacional de la Sociedad Americana del Cáncer, la Asociación de Belleza Profesional y la Fundación del Consejo de Productos de Cuidado Personal.
‘Talento Vivo en el Valle’
MODESTO
The Gallo Center for the Arts plans to showcase Ballet Folklórico groups and Mariachi singers from the Central Valley in an up-coming talent competition, ‘Talento Vivo en el Valle,’ at 8 p.m. on June 24. This competition, expected to become an annual event, is open to Ballet Folklórico dance groups and Mariachi/Ranchera singers in Stanislaus, Merced, Tuolumne, Calaveras, Mariposa, and San Joaquín counties.
Details/Application: Raúl García at (209) 338-5020 or rgarcia@galloarts.org.
Spanish storytime at library
LODI
Spanish storytime is held from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays and 11 a.m. to noon Saturdays in the J Activity Room of the Lodi Public Library, 201 W. Locust Street.
Other storytimes are offered in English: Toddler storytime is held at 10 a.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays at the Big Cozy Books in the Children’s Section, and preschool storytime is held at 10 a.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays in the Community Room. Family storytime is held at 10 a.m. every Saturday in the J Activity Room.
Details: (209) 333-5554 or email literacy@lodi.gov.
Waterfront Fridays
STOCKTON
Downtown Stockton Alliance invites the community for a new series of weekly events on the #StocktonWaterfront. Every Friday afternoon, May through October, Brick & Mortar and Janet Leigh plaza will transform to a well-curated specialty food and craft event with pop-up vendors. Every last Friday of the month there will be live music and the event is free.
Details: e-mail emily@downtownstockton.org or visit downtownstockton.org.
