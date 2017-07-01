Miss Yosemite Valley Jillian Smith captures Miss California 2017 crown

The third time was the charm for Miss Yosemite Valley Jillian Smith, a 22-year-old student looking at her last year at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo.
The piano-playing, broadcast journalism major was crowned the 2017 Miss California Saturday night at the Saroyan Theatre over 45 other hopefuls to succeed Jessa Carmack.
“I am in shock!” said Smith, who has competed in pageants since she was 16. She has appeared at the state finals in 2013 and 2015. She failed to qualify last year.
“My goal was just to make the top 15,” said Smith, whose crown fell off on stage before she whisked it off the confetti-laden stage and had it pinned more securely.
Smith dropped to her knees upon hearing her name. The title comes with a $25,000 scholarship, among other goodies.
My goal was just to make the top 15.
Miss California 2017 Jillian Smith
First runner-up was Miss City of Orange Katie Wayland ($7,500 scholarship). She was followed by Miss National Orange Show MacKenzie Freed ($5,000); Miss San Francisco Elyse Vincenzi ($4,000); and, Miss San Fernando Valley Joye Forrest ($3,500).
The new Miss California hauled off a queen’s ransom in prizes. In addition to the scholarship funds, she will also receive a custom gown, appearance wardrobe, pearl earring and necklace, $500 gift card to Siera Vista Mall, jewelry, candles, hairstyling and gift baskets.
She will also serve as ambassador for the American Pistachio Growers, which will include statewide and global travel.
Among the 15 semifinalists was Miss Southland J.R. Nessary, who entered her local pageant in an effort to get scholarships to pay for her tuition at Fullerton State after a car accident left her unable to fulfill her softball scholarship. She is now preparing in singles sculling for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
“I couldn’t believe it,” said Nessary, one of seven Latinas who competed at the state pageant.
More than $96,000 in scholarships were handed out to the 46 contestants, who began the pageant with a visit to Fresno City Hall on June 23 and launched three nights of preliminary competition last Wednesday.
Among the four non-finalist talent winners, who received $500 scholarships, was Miss San Joaquín County Amy Montes-Espinoza.
“I was not expecting it at all,” said Montes-Espinoza, a nursing major at Stanislaus State who sang ‘Time to Say Goodbye’ for her talent.
She received a $500 scholarship, as did the other three non-finalist talent winners: Miss Central California Stephanie Behring, Miss Blythe Jasmine K. Gima; and, Miss Kings County Laura Sparks.
Valley Children’s Hospital awarded its $2,500 Miracle Maker scholarship to Nessary, who raised $10,900 for the Children’s Miracle Network.
Recipients of $1,000 scholarships were:
▪ Overall talent: Miss Orange County Eileen Kim, who played a spirited ‘Habanera’ from the ‘Carmen’ opera on violin.
▪ Interview: Smith, the new titleholder.
▪ Scholastic achievement: Miss Covina Briana Dababneh.
▪ Community service: Miss Orange Coast Natalie Benson.
In 2014 when San Diego’s Marina Inserra became the second Latina to win the title, there were a dozen Latinas in the field. Marlise Ricardos won the title in 1988.
On Friday night, El Dorado resident Violet Joy Hansen was crowned Miss California Outstanding Teen.
That makes the Sacramento area is home of the Miss California and Miss Teen. Smith is from Grass Valley; and Hansen is from El Dorado Hills.
Comments