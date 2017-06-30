Miss Central California captures Outstanding Teen crown

After three nights of preliminaries – and not having access to their cellphones during that time – the 33 Miss California Outstanding Teen hopefuls saw one of them become the new titleholder.
Miss Central California Violet Joy Hansen, who will be a senior at University Prep High School, followed the advice of Miss America 2016 Savvy Shields for the impromptu question (“Just look at me like you’re having a conversation, relax and breathe,” she was told behind stage).
Hansen gasped upon hearing her name as the winner during the teen finals Friday night at the Saroyan Theatre.
“I was blanking. I was in utter shock and awe,” said Hansen, one of two competitors who won two of their preliminary competitions (talent and evening wear).
Hansen won a $15,000 scholarship.
Miss San Francisco Ayra Demirovich, the first runner-up and the other two-time preliminary winner (talent and evening wear), won a $1,500 scholarship.
Hansen’s talent combined operatic singing with ballet. Her platform is supporting the Ronald MacDonald House charities.
She will leave in July for the Miss America’s Outstanding Teen finals in Orlando, Florida.
Hansen was crowned by 2016 titleholder Jenna Tower.
“Ultimately, you just have to be the best version of yourself that you can be,” said Hansen, who won her local pageant in February and began preparing for the state final.
Other winners:
▪ Canyon Hills Outstanding Teen Cameron Doan was second runner-up and winner of a $1,000 scholarship.
▪ High Desert Outstanding Teen Haylee Chaussee was third runner-up and recipient of a $750 scholarship.
▪ Yorba Hills Outstanding Teen Colby Bladow was fourth runner-up and winner of a $500 scholarship.
The rest of the 13 semifinalists were Natalie Chen (Golden Gate); Racquelle Vellandi (Culver City); Hannah Archer (Garden Grove); Mana Shooshtari (San Joaquín County); Kassidy Aslay (Anaheim); Robynne French (Los Ángeles County); Maya Gaskin (Contra Costa County); and, Cameron Doan (Canyon Hills).
The semifinalists competed in talent, physical fitness, evening wear, and on-stage question.
Miss Merced County Outstanding Teen Rhiannon Olivarez-Kidwell, who entered her local pageant at the last minute and won, was recognized with the Spirit Award for “her genorosity and respect” for her fellow contestants. The award was known as Miss Congeniality.
Olivarez-Kidwell, who will be a junior at Merced High School, earned a $300 scholarship.
Ultimately, you just have to be the best version of yourself that you can be.
Miss California Outstanding Teen 2017 Violet Joy Hansen
Other contestants who were recognized:
▪ Interview: Bladow (Yorba Hills), $250 scholarship.
▪ Community service: Tie, Hansen (Central California), and, Bladow. The award came with a $250 scholarship.
▪ Scholastic achievement: Meghan Wang (Yorba Linda), $250 scholarship.
▪ Non-finalist talent: Gracie Cummings (Central Valley), who sang ‘Fight Song;’ and, Sophie Strobel (Placentia), who performed the ‘Habanera’ song from the ‘Carmen’ opera. They each got a $100 scholarship.
The Miss California Pageant finals will start at 5 p.m. Saturday (July 1) at the Saroyan Theatre. The finals will be televised by KJEO TV Channel 47 from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.
