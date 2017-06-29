Irish step dancer beats vocalists in Miss California talent preliminary

xOn an evening when seven of the Miss California Pageant contestants featured vocals – ranging from opera to Broadway to Hollywood – it was an Irish step dancer that walked off with the preliminary talent competition Thursday night at the Saroyan Theatre as the preliminaries for the miss and teen pageants came to an end.
It was Miss San Francisco Elyse Vincenzi, a 22-year-old student at the University of San Francisco, who wowed the judges with her version of ‘Lord of the Dance.’ She grabbed a $500 scholarship for her win.
Among the other talent competitors who sang were Miss Napa County Alyssa Vásquez (the Mozart song ‘Als Luise Die Briefe’); Miss Anaheim Hills Jazmín Ávalos (‘Defying Gravity’ from the ‘Wicked’ musical); Miss San Joaquín County Amy Montes-Espinoza (‘Time to Say Goodbye’); and, Miss North Valley Sara Beth Arroyo (‘Finding Wonderland’).
The talent also included fast painting, color guard, a magic show, piano playing, and, martial arts.
Previous talent winners from the earlier preliminaries were Miss Orange County Eileen Kim (violin) and Miss Yosemite Valley Jillian Smith (piano).
Miss Sierra Nevada Kelsy Cardamone, a 24-year-old graduate of Sacramento State, won the swimsuit preliminary and a $300 scholarship.
Evening swimsuit winners prior to Thursday were Ávalos and Miss National Orange Show MacKenzie Freed.
Among the 44 title hopefuls were Amanda Rodríguez (Ventura County), Raena Ramírez (Desert Southland), and, J.R. Nessary (Southland).
On Saturday, the field will be narrowed to 15 semi-finalists. Then, the hopefuls will be narrowed to to the top seven finalists.
Outstanding Teen ready for Friday
The Miss California Outstanding Teen Pageant will crown its successor to Jenna Tower when the finals start at 5 p.m. Friday (June 30) at the Saroyan Theatre.
The pageant can be live-streamed by going to www.misscalifornia.org.
The 12 semifinalists will be announced, and they will go through the talent, fitness, evening wear and onstage question.
Thursday night, Miss San Francisco Outstanding Teen Ayra Demirovich won the preliminary talent with a comedic opera titled ‘Art Is Calling for Me.’ Earlier winners were Miss Central California Violet Joy Hansen (vocal and dance) and Miss Garden Grove Hannah Archer (tap dance).
Hansen won the preliminary evening wear competition Thursday evening. Earlier winners were Demirovich and Miss Yorba Hills Colby Bladow.
Demirovich and Hansen were the only double winners in the preliminaries.
Among the 33 hopefuls for the teen title are Kara Durán (Fresno County), Jenna Gutiérrez (National Orange Show), Emily Sánchez (Treasure Island), Rhiannon Olivarez-Kidwell (Merced County), Marín County (Madaleine Jo Domingo), and, Sophie Nessary (Anaheim Hills).
Comments