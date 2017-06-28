Miss Ventura County gets recognition for her smile

Miss Ventura County Amanda Rodríguez’s teeth got plenty of attention Wednesday night as the Miss California Pageant got past the halfway point of the preliminary rounds at the Saroyan Theatre.
The 19-year-old UC Santa Bárbara student won the best smile award, a recognition that caught her by surprise. This marks her second pageant this year, after finishing runner-up in the Miss California Latina pageant earlier this year.
The Miss California preliminary winners were:
▪ Talent: Miss Yosemite Valley Jillian Smith, who used humor while showing off her talents on the piano. She won a $500 scholarship.
▪ Swimsuit: Miss National Orange Show MacKenzie Freed, 22. She won a $300 scholarship.
The Miss California Outstanding Teen preliminary winners were:
▪ Talent: Miss Central California Violet Joy Hansen, who combined vocal and dance in her routine that mimicked a music box figurine. She won a $150 scholarship.
Evening wear: Miss Yorba Hills Colby Bladow, who wore a white-and-blue gown.
Thursday marks the final evening of the preliminaries. The teen finals will be held on Friday (June 30), while the miss finals will be held on Saturday (July 1). Both finals start at 5 p.m.
