ABC’s of your Health: State legislators, health advocates react to Senate Republican Healthcare bill to repeal the ACA

Reactions from California health advocates, legislators and other groups to the U.S. Senate Republican Health Care Plan released on Thursday, June 22 did not wait as some of them described the Senate’s healthcare bill to repeal the ACA as worse than the one that came out from the House earlier this year.
The health care proposal, knows as the Better Care Reconciliation Act of 2017, calls for a repeal of the Affordable Care Act’s insurance mandate, as well as drastic cuts to the Medicaid program. Under the bill, Medicaid expansion would be phased out over three years and federal funding for the program would be subject to a per-capita cap.
“I am alarmed at the initial details released today (June 22) of the Republican health care bill,” said Assembly member Dr. Joaquin Arámbula on his Facebook page about the Senate’s healthcare proposal. “As a doctor I took an oath to first do no harm, and I fear that the proposed cuts will do just that - hurt the most vulnerable in our populations.”
“We urge the Senate to remember that every dollar of federal Medicaid funding supports American lives,” said Ruth Haskins, M.D president of the California Medical Association which represents the state’s physicians with more than 43,000 members in all modes of practice and specialties. “Capping funding for essential programs like Medicaid guarantees that more Americans will delay needed care and ignore warning signs for chronic disease until it becomes a matter of life or death.”
“While it appears that the Senate bill largely adopts the marketplace and subsidy structure of the Affordable Care Act, in many ways we could be returning to the days when consumers who thought they were covered found the rug pulled out from under them when they tried to get health care,” said Peter V. Lee, executive director for Covered California in a statement on the senate bill.
“The Senate bill actually ends up being meaner and crueler than the House bill, leaving at least 4-5 million Californians uninsured. The Medicaid expansion is still repealed, while the overall cuts are harsher, undoing the federal guarantee that has stood for fifty years. The cut off cliff for Covered California affordability assistance is steeper,” said Anthony Wright, executive director, Health Access California, the statewide health care consumer advocacy coalition. “In California, these impacts would be especially severe, given our disproportionate population in both Medi-Cal and the individual insurance markets where funding would be cut in order to pay for massive tax breaks for health insurers, drug companies, and those who make more than $200,000. California gained the most under the ACA and has the most to lose.”
“This bill says a lot about Republican priorities. It doesn’t solve any of the problems that Republicans have been complaining about for the past 7 years,” said California Senate President pro Tempore Kevin de León, D-Los Angeles, in an statement. “It doesn’t reduce healthcare costs. It doesn’t improve access or quality of care. It doesn’t stabilize insurance markets. It will kick tens of millions of Americans off their healthcare, and force working Americans to pay more for less care with higher deductibles.”
“Trumpcare 2.0 has the same stench – and effect – as the bill House Republicans and the White House slapped together last month: Millions will lose health care coverage, while millionaires profit. The American people deserve better,” said California Governor Edmund G. Brown Jr. in an statement.
“African Americans, Latinos and Asian Americans all had disproportionately high uninsured rates before the Affordable Care Act, and made huge gains under the current law,” said Greenlining Institute Health Policy Director Anthony Galace. “Drastic cuts to Medicaid and cuts to subsidies that help low and moderate income Americans buy coverage would wipe out those gains, for no reason other than to fund a whopping tax cut for the wealthy.”
The Center on Budget and Policy Priorities (CBPP) said the Senate Republicans health bill maintains the core flaws in the House bill and in some cases makes them worse.
“Just like the House version, the Senate bill has almost nothing to do with healthcare, but is instead concerned with syphoning off enough money from Medicaid to give a massive tax break to the wealthiest 1 percent of Americans,” said Eleanor Smeal, president of Feminist Majority, is a national organization promoting equality for women and men, non-violence, reproductive health, peace, social justice and economic development while enhancing feminist participation in public policy. “This bill disgracefully places Medicaid on the chopping block, along with 74 million people who rely on its services, two-thirds of whom are women.
“People with disabilities across the country are terrified of what this bill will do to their lives. Medicaid provides access to quality health care and services and supports which help them with the basics of life, such as bathing, dressing, eating, taking medications, managing their finances, transportation and more,” said Peter Berns, CEO of The Arc, which advocates for and serves people with intellectual and developmental disabilities (I/DD), including Down syndrome, autism, Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorders, cerebral palsy and other diagnoses. “This legislation is an assault on people with intellectual and developmental disabilities and we implore Senators to do the right thing and oppose this bill.”
“Republicans should be ashamed. After insisting they would do better than the House of Representatives, they have proposed a repeal plan that is more harmful and equally heartless. This disastrous bill, ironically called “Better Care”, does not make health care better for our kids and families; it does the opposite,” said of Craig Obey, Deputy Executive Director of Families USA, a leading national voice for health care consumers. “The supposed improvements it makes on the House Bill are cosmetic, while the deeper cuts to Medicaid it puts in place are dramatic and all-too-real. It will bleed Medicaid increasingly dry, year after year, leaving our children, seniors, and people with disabilities at ever-increasing risk.”
“The ACA is working in California because we have fought hard to make it work. As we witness federal leaders dismantling our health care, we cannot stay silent,” said Senator Dr. Ed Hernandez, chair of the Senate Health Committee. “The health care of our families, friends, and neighbors is at risk, so that’s why I am prepared to go to Washington, D.C. at any moment in order to share California’s health care success story. We deserve to be heard and recognized.”
The Senate was scheduled to vote on the bill this week, however Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Tuesday delayed the vote until after the July 4 recess.
