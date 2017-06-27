Jazmín Ávalos captures swim suit preliminaries as Miss California pageant kicks off

Miss Anaheim Hills Jazmín Ávalos got off to a great start at the Miss California Pageant Tuesday night at the Saroyan Theatre by capturing the preliminary swim suit competition.
Ávalos, a 20-year-old student at Fullerton State, is among seven Latinas hopefuls in the pageant. The successor to Miss California 2016 Jessa Carmack will be crowned Saturday night.
On an evening when Carmack and Miss California Outstanding Teen Jenna Tower “starred” in movie clips like ‘Gone With the Wind,’ ‘Top Gun’ and ‘Miss Congeniality,’ it was the 77 contestants (including 33 in the teen competition) that grabbed the spotlight.
But few were as animated as Ávalos who jumped up and down and flashed a giant smile when she was named the swim suit preliminary winner and a $300 scholarship.
The other preliminary award announced Tuesday was for talent, which included a $500 scholarship. That went to Miss Orange County Eileen Kim who played a fiery violin to the opera ‘Carmen.’
In the teen preliminaries, Miss Garden Grove Hannah Archer survived a wardrobe malfunction while tap dancing to the tune ‘Sing, Sing, Sing.’ She held on to the top of her wardrobe and finished the routine, but was later allowed the re-do the entire routine, which went flawless.
She won a $150 scholarship for winning the teen talent preliminary.
A $100 scholarship went to Miss San Francisco Ayra Demirovich in the teen evening gown preliminary.
A third of the contestants rotate among evening wear/question, physical fitness, and, talent each night. The teen finals will be on Friday (June 30).
Other highlights from opening night:
▪ Miss Ventura County Amanda Rodríguez danced a lively ‘Jarabe Tapatío’ in the miss talent contest.
▪ Miss Fresno County Outstanding Teen Kara Durán got the night started with a jazz dance in the teen competition.
▪ Fresno has hosted Miss California since 1994.
The preliminaries continue at 7 p.m. Wednesday (June 28).
