Helping humanize female sexual assault victims is a passion for her

Sara Beth Arroyo was introduced to the Miss California organization when she was 7 years old.
“I met Miss Placentia, who awarded me a scholarship fora drawing contest,” recalled Arroyo. “She told me how one day I could go to college and an organization like Miss California and Miss America would help me afford to do that.”
Arroyo, who graduated from Cal Poly San Luis Obispo last year, heeded that advice and began participating as a contestant when she was 14.
“I loved the personal growth, and being around other women who are really interested in empowering one another and furthering each others’ success,” said Arroyo.
This is the first time that Arroyo has reached the Miss California finals.
“This was my last shot,” she said. “I knew that if I worked hard enough, one day the judges were going to see that I would be an amazing representative for our city and for the state of California.”
I love that I can share my journey with the audience in my final performance, at least at the state level.
Arroyo’s father, Nelson Arroyo, owns and operates an air conditioning and plumbing company. Her mother, Laurie, pitches in as secretary and assistant.
Arroyo spent a summer installing plumbing systems to purchase her first iPhone.
“It was hard work, but it was worth it,” said Arroyo. “That deligence my dad taught me growing up has really carried over to this program.”
Arroyo, who has an older brother, is passionate about her platform: ‘The Grateful Garment Project.’ She has been involved in the organization that aids women who have been sexually assaulted.
“Within 24 to 48 hours of seeking medical attention after an assault occurs, a woman goes and has to start tests. And, they are asked to give up their clothing as police evidence,” said Arroyo.
“This means that they sit during police questioning and then go home in a hospital gown. This is at a time when they feel completely inhumane,” she said. “This terrible situation has just occured to them and they almost feel like there is almost no hope.”
The project offers the women snacks, hygiene products and clothes to comfort them.
“It’s something I’ve always been incredibly passionate about having gone through college and seen the rather troubling situation we’re having with increased numbers of sexual assaults,” said Arroyo.
Her talent will the Broadway song ‘Finding Wonderland.’ “I love it because it’s a song about finding yourself, and that’s when you find Wonderland,” she said.
She found herself through the pageant organization.
“Being a participant and learning to be confident in who I was, and to stand tall and be poised” were her results.
Arroyo, who grew up helping her father cook the Cuban dish arroz con pollo (chicken and rice), is proud of her Puerto Rican roots even though she doesn’t “look” the part.
When she visited the islands during her middle school years, she looked at her relatives and said, “I don’t look like an Arroyo.”
“But, the look at me and say, ‘You look like an Arroyo!” she said.
Miss North Valley Sara Beth Arroyo
Schedule: Tuesday, swimsuit & evening wear; Wednesday, onstage question; Thursday, talent
Platform: ‘The Grateful Garment Project’
Talent: Vocal ‘Finding Wonderland’
