Resiliency is the name of the game for Miss California hopeful

The road to the Miss California Pageant actually began with a car accident caused by a motorist who drove through a red light about three years ago.
All of a sudden, a bright college career as an NCAA softball catcher crashed for J.R. Nessary.
“I grew up as a softball player; I was recruited to play college softball,” recalled Nessary, who suffered a torn medial collateral ligament in her knee.
Her athletic scholarship was rescinded. She worked three jobs (tutor, website coder, waitress) to pay for college. And, Nessary gained 30 pounds.
“I’m absolutely certain it took a toll on me physically and mentally,” she said. “I was treated a little bit differently. My confidence got a little bit questionable.”
She was wheelchair bound for months.
Today – well, at least this week – Nessary is Miss Southland and one of 44 hopefuls in the Miss California Pageant taking place at the Saroyan Theatre. The preliminaries began tonight (June 27), and the finals are Saturday (July 1).
The accident indirectly pointed Nessary to the Miss America organization. Her younger sister, Sophie, now 14, was competing in the Miss Anaheim Hills teen pageant when organizers learned she had an older sister.
Just because you don’t look the part doesn’t mean you’re not meant to break the mold.
Miss Southland J.R. Nessary
Nessary was hesitant about entering a pageant at first. “I thought, ‘I don’t look the part,’” she said.
However, she gave it a chance.
“Just because you don’t look the part doesn’t mean you’re not meant to break the mold,” she said.
Nessary competed in five local pageants (Anaheim twice, Garden Grove, Yorba Linda and Southland) before winning Miss Southland and earning a ticket to the state pageant. (Sophie is competing in the Miss California Outstanding Teen pageant as well).
“I am a roll-up-my-sleeves kind of girl,” said Nessary, whose mother, a florist, is Mexican. Her father works for a car dealership. “After I tore my MCL, I was unable to do the things I did.”
Nessary found an outlet for her love for athletics (she started playing T-ball at age 3) through running and a newfound love for rowing. She is a singles sculling rower for the Long Beach Rowing Association, with hopes of qualyfing for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
“I think I’m as good as anybody,” said Nessary about rowing. “I’m a fairly competitive individual. I picked up rowing pretty easily. It’s really cool for me to do something in the water and using a different skill set.”
Nessary, who completed a Spartan race in Monterey last month, has a 1:42-best in the half marathon.
She is majoring in biological sciences at Fullerton State with hopes of becoming a surgeon.
She plays six musical instruments: Guitar, piano, bass, xylophone, banjo and tenor saxophone.
The pageant world, which is helping her pay for college, is exciting. Especially because her sister is also competing.
“That is just the coolest. It is the cherry on top of the pageant sundae,” Nessary said about being in Fresno with Sophie. “It’s rare, and it’s exciting!”
Miss Southland J.R. Nessary
Schedule: Tuesday, onstage question; Wednesday, talent; Thursday, swimsuit & evening wear
Platform: ‘Love the Skin You’re In’
Talent: Vocal ‘A New Life’
