Time management important in life of pageant contestant

Time is something that is a precious commodity for Miss Desert Southland Raena Ramírez.
Even though her friends competed in pageants when she was in high school, Ramírez didn’t compete because she didn’t have the time. Once she got to college, she figured she had some free time.
“One night I decided to just Google California pageants and the first thing that came up was Miss California organization,” said the UC Irvine student. “I’m so lucky that it was.”
Ramírez signed up for her first pageant, won it, and qualified for the Miss California finals in Fresno last year.
This year, she is among several returnees.
There’s so much more benefits to sports than just a healthy, physical lifestyle. There’s also the mental aspect, as well as emotionally and socially.
Miss Desert Southland Raena Ramírez
Her impression of pageants is not one that outsiders think.
“You always have that idea of catty girls and jealous people,” said Ramírez, who competes in the javelin. “It was nothing like that at all.”
Ramírez said those friendships established at the pageant “will last a long time.”
“I want to go back and be with my friends and have that experience again,” she said.
Her mother, Michelle, is a community development department worker in Rosemead. Her father, Ray, is a social behavioral aide at an elementary school.
Ramírez still has to balance school work and sports.
“I still haven’t mastered balancing them both,” said Ramírez. “I do put a premium on my education. My mom has always told me education first.”
She plans her days down to the hour.
Her platform is ‘Empowerment Through Sports.’
“I’ve always been an athlete,” said Ramírez. “There’s so much more benefits to sports than just a healthy, physical lifestyle. There’s also the mental aspect, as well as emotionally and socially.”
Ramírez, who hopes to be a sports pyschologist, was selected Miss Congeniality last year.
Miss Desert Southland Raena Ramírez
Schedule: Tuesday, onstage question; Wednesday, talent; Thursday, swimsuit & evening wear
Platform: ‘Empowerment Through Sports’
Talent: Tap dance ‘Wings’
Comments