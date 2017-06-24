Latina pageant propelled Amanda Rodríguez to get into Miss California

Two months before entering the Miss Ventura County pageant, Amanda Rodríguez was busy as a contestant in the Miss California Latina pageant.
She finished as first runner-up, but won something more important: The motivation to get involved in the Miss America organization.
“If felt like it was a sign from God,” said Rodríguez, who will be a junior at UC Santa Bárbara where she is majoring in sociology and minoring in professional writing.
“I’ve always had an interest in pageants,” said the 19-year-old native of Ventura and resident of Oxnard. “I’ve watched Miss America and Miss Universe and they always attracted my attention.”
Rodríguez – whose father, Jaime, works in landscape and horticulture; and mother, Rosa Castellanos, is a high school career technician – has two brothers and a sister.
The pageant life, she said, has been fun.
“This is like a new thing for my parents. They get to travel and able to experience new things,” said Rodríguez. “I’m happy and blessed to have their support.”
Rodríguez is serious about her platform: ‘Confidence Through Education.’
She worries that education is not pushed enough in Oxnard, whose population is more than 66 percent Latino.
“They don’t see what education can bring you. Education is another outlet for confidence,” said Rodríguez. “It’s something that will stay with you forever.”
Rodríguez credits her parents for pushing education. Her older brother graduated from San Diego State last year. “He’s really smart; he finished college in three years,” she said.
“He influenced me to be better than him,” said Rodríguez.
Rodríguez will perform ‘El Jarabe Tapatío’ for her talent. She has upgraded her costume, with a bigger headpiece.
“The (Saroyan) theater is a lot larger than what I performed on before,” she said. “I want to everybody to be able to see it.”
Rodríguez, who speaks Spanish, plans on returning to the pageant should she not win the title this year.
“At orientation in April in Fresno, a lot of the girls were very sweet and very welcoming,” she said. “These girls have similar goals as me and are ambitious. I like to keep around them.”
Miss Ventura County Amanda Rodríguez
Schedule: Tuesday, talent; Wednesday, swimsuit & evening wear; Thursday, onstage question
Platform: ‘Confidence Through Education’
Talent: Mexican folkloric dance ‘Jarabe Tapatío’
