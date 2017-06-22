Trump keeps DACA, revokes similar program for parents

The Trump administration delivered good news and bad news last week for the undocumented immigrant community.
The good: Those who have qualified for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program will remain a low priority for deportation and continue to get work permits.
The bad: A similar program for parents (Deferred Action for Parental Accountability, or DAPA) of U.S. citizens or legal residents was revoked. A court had ruled last year that President Barack Obama overstepped his authority in establishing the program in 2014.
The bad: Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) acting director Thomas Homan said that undocumented immigrants “ should be worried” during June 13 testimony to the House Appropriations Committee.
Immigration advocates preferred to focus on the DAPA announcement.
“It is curious that ICE made the announcement about formally killing DAPA on the anniversary of DACA,” said Rep. Luis Gutiérrez, D-Illinois. “I think they wanted to flavor the day with a little bitterness and spice it up by reminding immigrants they should live in fear.”
Gutiérrez said integrating “long-term, law-abiding” immigrants into the U.S. “is the best way to protect U.S. families, communities, and our economy.”
Rep. Jeff Denham, R-Turlock, said the DAPA announcement should serve notice that the country needs to address its broken immigration system.
“The administration’s action rescinding DAPA is another reminder that Congress needs to debate and vote on comprehensive immigration reform,” said Denham. “The DAPA program was never even implemented because it was stuck in the court system, which is the problem with trying to legislate through executive order.
“Congress currently has several immigration reform bills for consideration, including my bipartisan ENLIST Act, which has over 200 co-sponsors.”
California Sen. Kamala Harris, a Democrat, praised the DACA program, which celebrated its fifth anniversary.
“With one in three DACA recipients living in California, we have an outsized stake in ensuring the continuation of this program,” said Harris.
Janet Murguía, president/CEO of the National Council for La Raza, lamented the administration’s decision to end DAPA.
“The announcement that DACA would not be repealed was coupled with a decision to formally revoke DAPA, which would have given temporary protected status to an estimated 5 million people,” said Murguía.
“Further, the Trump administration took pains to note that they have not yet decided on DACA’s long-term future, as if the benefits to our economy, our society and the more than 750,000 young people beginning their adult lives in the only country they have ever known can be debated or denied.”
Murguía said it does not make sense to claim that DACA recipients are safe from deportation, yet their parents and other family members remain targets for deportation.
United Farm Workers president Arturo S. Rodríguez called the DACA decision “bittersweet.”
“Immigrants, including DACA recipients, remain threatened by the fear of deportation given teh increased number of ICE raids and its presence in their communities,” said Rodríguez.
