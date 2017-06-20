Kara Durán has found her sisterhood in Miss California teen pageant

Growing up, Kara Durán missed not having a sister.
Her mother died when Durán was 6. She has an older brother, Nate, 21.
Not having a younger or older sister left her feeling a void.
That was, until she competed in the Outstanding Teen Pageant, part of the Miss America organization.
“It’s a sisterhood! That’s what I’m most excited for,” said Durán, who lives in Kingsburg and will be a senior at Dinuba High School in the fall.
Durán – whose father, Eddie Durán, is a state correctional officer – will join 32 other contestants for the Miss California Outstanding Teen Pageant when activities start this weekend.
The preliminaries – which include talent, evening wear, impromptu question and physical fitness – start on Tuesday night at the Saroyan Theatre. The winner will be crowned on Friday night.
The pageant is not new for Durán. She entered the Miss Tulare County teen pageant when she lived in Visalia. The family has lived in Dinuba, and moved to Kingsburg so that Durán could complete her final two years at Dinuba High.
“I started running for (the pageant) because my cousin ran and told me about the experience,” said Durán, who hopes to attend Fresno State and go on to medical school to become an anesthesiologist. “I thought it would be good for me because I’m shy and quiet, and I wanted to do something outside my comfort zone.”
That’s true, unless you’re a close friend or relative.
“I’ve been told by my family and friends that I can talk way too much,” said Durán, who is her school’s dance and cheer teams.
She is also on the Med Pathway Program, and maintains a 3.76 GPA.
Durán, who doesn’t speak Spanish, said she alone decided to enter the pageant. “It was my decision, and there wasn’t anyone really there to say ‘Do this.’”
She has also made up for not having a younger sibling by getting involved in Big Brothers, Big Sisters. Durán has bonded with Jordan, a third-grade student who is proud that she is Miss Fresno County Outstanding Teen.
“It just opened my eyes to how to be selfless and what other people go through,” she said. “I really loved how Jordan can come to me and tell me stuff he really can’t tell his parents or other adult.”
That is one of the reasons she chose Big Brothers, Big Sisters as her pageant platform. “It’s good for high school students to serve as role models,” she said.
Durán hopes to continue as Jordan’s big sister as long as she stays in the area.
Her talent will be a jazz dance to the song ‘Diamonds Are a Girl’s Best Friend.’
Back to the sisterhood, Durán is jazzed about the upcoming 10 days.
“I look forward to getting to stay with the roommates I’m assigned to, and making closer friendships,” she said. “We don’t act like competitors. We’re friends.”
