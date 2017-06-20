Fresno City Council says no to helping undocumented residents

The Fresno City Council, on a 4-2 vote with one abstention, decided not to follow the examples of Sacramento and Los Ángeles in providing city dollars to help undocumented residents who need legal help to fight deportation cases.
The proposal by Councilmember Esmeralda Soria would have instructed the city to provide $200,000 to be used as seed money for a legal defense fund for undocumented residents. They money, she said, would not be used to help those with a criminal record or a criminal charge.
▪ Last month, the Sacramento City Council approved $300,000 to help a network of legal, educational and faith-based nonprofits to help residents with deportation problems.
▪ The City and County of Los Ángeles are putting the finishing touches on an effort to work with private funds to provide a $10 million immigrant legal defense fund.
▪ Oakland ($300,000), San Francisco ($200,000) and Santa Clara County ($1.5 million) have authorized funds to help defend undocumented immigrants.
We value the contributions of all our immigrants. We are a nation of immigrants, and we value especially the work of immigrants in our agricultural industry, construction and other sectors.
Fresno City Councilmember Esmeralda Soria
Her effort, though, died Tuesday morning when she garnered only support from Councilmember Oliver Baines. Councilmember Luis Chávez, who did not make any comments during the council session, abstained.
“It this is not passed today, we will continue to work hard,” said Soria during the council comment period. “We value the contributions of all our immigrants. We are a nation of immigrants, and we value especially the work of immigrants in our agricultural industry, construction and other sectors.”
No public testimony was allowed. Council President Clint Olivier said the council had heard from the public on this and other budget items last week.
Councilmembers Steve Brandau and Gary Bredefeld spoke out against Soria’s effort, while Baines voiced his support.
“I’m very supportive of immigrants in our country. I have no problem saying I’m for comprehensive immigration reform,” said Brandau. “However, there has been a lot of fear sicne the election of our current president. This is more political than anything.”
Bredefeld echoed Brandau’s words.
“President Obama deported more people than any president in history, so that certainly speaks to the politics of this issue,” said Bredefeld. “I support immigration; I support legal immigration. We can’t decide which laws we’re going to follow and which ones we’re not.”
Bredefeld praised Soria’s passion on immigration issues. But, he said the city’s general fund needs to be spent on police and other public services.
“She is passionate about it. I admire her passion,” said Bredefeld. “But, we are a nation of laws.”
Bredefeld added that $200,000 “is not a drop in the bucket. These are significant dollars.”
Baines also praised Soria’s commitment.
“We both knew we were walking into a losing battle. She is standing up for what she believes in,” said Baines. “This is the right fight. We may not win it today, but it is the right fight.”
Soria said there is a “tremendous need” for the city dollars to be used to “leverage private dollars to have resources for our local immigrant residents.”
She said even legal residents would benefit because they are not provided an attorney in immigration court.
Baines, who spoke twice, responded to Bredefeld’s argument that there are laws that should be followed.
“I feel that the history of this country demands that we do this today,” said Baines, who added that civil disobedience led to changes in civil rights laws “because our ancestors didn’t agree with the laws.”
Brandau expressed concern that Fresno could face repercussions from the federal government by authorizing the money.
“This is part of a larger resistance movement that could politically damage the City of Fresno,” he said. “When we send a message we are not working with the federal government or ICE (Immigration and Custom Enforcement).”
(This story will be updated)
Comments