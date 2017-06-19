Calm returns to Mexican resort city after deadly shootout

The Caribbean resort city of Cancún was quiet last Friday after a night that saw a suspect die in a shootout with police and the discovery of dismembered bodies in the hotel district, Mexican authorities said.
“Police responded to an armed attack by suspected members of criminal gangs in Cancún and order has been restored,” the government of the southeastern state of Quintana Roo said in a statement.
Official spokesman Gener Corona said that the man killed was among several assailants aboard a pickup truck who fired shots at law enforcement agents.
Two of the four suspects arrested following the gunfight had bullet wounds.
No civilians were hurt in the incident, which took place in a busy area of Cancún, one of México’s top tourist destinations and the venue for the June 19-21 General Assembly of the Organization of American States.
Separately, authorities found two plastic bags containing human body parts.
The gruesome discovery took place at around 4 am Friday in the area housing most of Cancun’s luxury hotels.
Cancún and nearby resort spots such as Playa del Carmen have been plagued this year by violence that authorities attribute to a turf battle among rival criminal organizations.
In January, an attack on the Cancun bureau of the Quintana Roo state Attorney General’s Office left four people dead just days after five perished in a shootout at a club in Playa del Carmen.
Observers in Cancún say that at least some of the mayhem is the work of reputed drug boss Leticia Rodríguez, alias ‘Doña Lety.’
Chicano movement veteran Eliezer Risco dies
Eliezer Risco Lozada, who headed the La Raza Studies Department at Fresno State in the late 1960s, died last week.
Risco, who was born in Cuba and came to the U.S. to study ministry, was active in various health care fields. He started Sequoia Clinic in Fresno, and later served as planning and development director at Parlier-based United Health Centers.
“He will be remembered best for being a person of conviction who worked tirelessly for justice and peace,” said Arcadio Viveros, former United Health Centers director, in a Facebook posting.
Regional transportation workshops
FRESNO COUNTY
In partnership with Cultiva La Salud, the Fresno Council of Governments will present a series of options around regional transportation and land use scenarios to community residents in three communities; Orange Cove, Parlier, and Reedley.
Residents will be asked to participate in discussions and complete survey that will cover infrastructure and public transportation solutions. The results will help determine a design for future solutions. The presentation is intended to gather data from community residents on scenarios that will help improve their everyday lives and determine which projects should be viewed as higher priorities.
The first three workshops are from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Orange Cove: June 20, Orange Cove Community Center, 1705 Anchor Ave.
Parlier: June 21, Parlier Senior Center, 690 S. Newmark Ave.
Reedley: June 22, Reedley Community Center, Redwood Rm., 100 N. East Ave.
Fresno: June 29, 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Roosevelt High School.
National award for Fresno State student
FRESNO
FSU graphic design student Dominic Grijalva took home a prestigious national Student Gold ADDY Award from the American Advertising Federation for his poster design for the Selma Arts Center‘s production of ‘Mr. Burns, A Post-Electric Play’ last fall.
Grijalva is who expects to graduate in December 2017. Two other designs by Grijalva – ‘Brighton Beach Memoirs’ and ‘Stageworks Fresno Season 2016’ – received Student ADDY bronze awards at the local American Advertising Awards competition in March. At the regional level, “Mr. Burns” won a gold award and the other two received silver awards.
The National ADDY Award Winners were honored on June 10, at the American Advertising Awards ceremony, the closing event of ADMERICA 2017, the AAF’s annual national conference.
Winners were selected from more than 39,000 entries nationally and won at local and regional levels before advancing to the national competition.
Vidak mobile District office
FRESNO
Staff of state Sen. Andy Vidak, R-Hanford, will hold a mobile district office hours in several communities in his district during June.
Next stops will be in Lamont on Thursday, June 22 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Lamont Weedpatch Family Resource Center, 7839 Burgundy Ave., Lamont; and Fresno on Thursday, June 22 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at West Fresno Branch Library, Room 102, 188 E. California Ave., Fresno; Selma on Saturday, June 24 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at New Hope Family Church, 220 Hicks St., Selma; Shafter on Wednesday, June 28 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Covenant Coffee Shafter, 1100 E. Lerdo Hwy, Shafter; Farmersville on Thursday, June 29 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Farmersville Boys and Girls Club, 623 N. Avery Ave., Famersville.
Details: Contact Team Vidak’s Claudia Salinas at (559) 264-3070 or email claudia.salinas@sen.ca.gov.
Child Support Services awareness
VISALIA
The Tulare County Department of Child Support Services and the local Class A Visalia Rawhide have teamed up for two events during the months of June (June 22) and August (Aug. 14) as part of their continuing effort to bring awareness to the public of the services they provide.
The department provides services for over 25,000 cases including establishment of Paternity and Child Support Orders, and the Modification and Enforcement of existing Child Support Orders. They have offices in Visalia and Porterville and are open Monday through Thursday between the hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Take steps to health with Cultiva La Salud
FRESNO
Take your first steps to a healthier lifestyle with Cultiva la Salud’s Pasos A La Salud (Steps to Health) walking group. Walkers of all ages and fitness levels are invited to join the group in a 2-3 mile walk every Tuesday at Winchell Elementary, 3722 E. Lowe Avenue in southeast Fresno.
El Joven Noble program
FRESNO
Fresno Barrios Unidos’ El Joven Noble Program, a youth development, support and leadership enhancement program for young men ages 12-22, starts June 27 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Fresno Barrios Unidos, 4415 E. Tulare Ave.
The 10-session program focuses on character development, promotion of healthy relationships, prevention of unintended pregnancies, substance abuse and community violence.
Details: Contact Zak Gonzalez at (559) 453-9662 or Zak@fresnobarriosunidos.org
Fresno schools open on weekends
FRESNO
The City of Fresno PARCS (Parks, After School, Recreation and Community Services) Department has partnered with Fresno Unified and Central Unified School Districts to open 14 schools on weekends for community use.
The Weekend Recreation and Fitness Program is open to the community on weekends from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Taller Luzca Bien Siéntase Mejor
FRESNO
El Taller ‘Luzca Bien Siéntase Mejor’ tiene una nueva ubicación y ahora está disponible en el Centro Médico Kaiser Permanente, 7300 N. Fresno St.
Las mujeres que se someten a tratamiento contra el cáncer están invitadas a aprender a combatir los efectos secundarios relacionados con el tratamiento en una sesión gratuita.
Las próximas sesiones en español se llevarán a cabo el 10 de julio, 11 de septiembre y 13 de noviembre de 10 a.m a las 12 p.m. Las fechas son en día lunes.
Los participantes deberán inscribirse por lo menos 3 días antes llamando al 1 (800) 227-2345.
El Taller ‘Luzca Bien Siéntase Mejor’ es una colaboración a nivel nacional de la Sociedad Americana del Cáncer, la Asociación de Belleza Profesional y la Fundación del Consejo de Productos de Cuidado Personal.
‘Talento Vivo en el Valle’
MODESTO
The Gallo Center for the Arts plans to showcase Ballet Folklórico groups and Mariachi singers from the Central Valley in an up-coming talent competition, ‘Talento Vivo en el Valle,’ at 8 p.m. on June 24. This competition, expected to become an annual event, is open to Ballet Folklórico dance groups and Mariachi/Ranchera singers in Stanislaus, Merced, Tuolumne, Calaveras, Mariposa, and San Joaquín counties.
Details/Application: Raúl García at (209) 338-5020 or rgarcia@galloarts.org.
Spanish storytime at library
LODI
Spanish storytime is held from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays and 11 a.m. to noon Saturdays in the J Activity Room of the Lodi Public Library, 201 W. Locust Street.
Other storytimes are offered in English: Toddler storytime is held at 10 a.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays at the Big Cozy Books in the Children’s Section, and preschool storytime is held at 10 a.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays in the Community Room. Family storytime is held at 10 a.m. every Saturday in the J Activity Room.
Details: (209) 333-5554 or email literacy@lodi.gov.
Waterfront Fridays
STOCKTON
Downtown Stockton Alliance invites the community for a new series of weekly events on the #StocktonWaterfront. Every Friday afternoon, May through October, Brick & Mortar and Janet Leigh plaza will transform to a well-curated specialty food and craft event with pop-up vendors. Every last Friday of the month there will be live music and the event is free.
Details: e-mail emily@downtownstockton.org or visit downtownstockton.org.
Comments