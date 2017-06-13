ABC’s of your Health: Hunger prevention proposal to help fight food insecurity in the Valley

A hunger prevention proposal championed by Assemblymember Dr. Joaquín Arámbula, D-Fresno, and the California Association of Food Banks will provide funds to continue the fight against food insecurity the Central Valley.
The Assembly Budget Committee approved $17.5 million for the CalFood program, which will allow organizations to deliver nearly 87.5 million meals a year in the state.
The proposal will fund on-going support for emergency food programs administered by 41 food banks in California and the 6,000 local agencies they work with through out the state.
The proposal is also supported by the California Farm Bureau Federation and the California League of Food Processors.
Arámbula said the CalFood program is extremely important for the Central Valley and Fresno, especially because Fresno is the fifth hungriest city in America, despite being located in the San Joaquín Valley’s agricultural area.
“California and the Central Valley continue to suffer from a hunger crisis with nearly 1 in 8 residents, including 1 in 4 children needing emergency food assistance,” said Arámbula in a statement.
“Our hunger crisis demands a robust response. The $17.5 million approved by the committee is a big step in fighting hunger.”
The Community Food Bank of Fresno and its partners will receive nearly $500,000, if the $17.5 million is approved in the final budget this month.
The food bank provides food to more than 200 agencies in Fresno, Madera, Kings, Kern and Tulare counties and serves more than 280,000 people each month.
According to Arámbula office the CalFood proposal will benefit the community in several areas: The Community Food Bank can leverage an incredible 7 meals for every dollar invested into the program, allowing it to provide approximately 3.5 million meals full of fresh produce, eggs, meat and dairy.
Funds must be used for foods grown in California, benefiting the Valley’s agricultural sector; and the program reaches all 58 counties, enabling each county to purchase foods according to its needs.
Comité aprueba fondos para el plan de prevención del hambre
Una propuesta de prevención del hambre defendida por el asambleísta Dr. Joaquín Arámbula, D-Fresno, y la Asociación de Bancos de Alimentos de California proporcionará fondos para continuar la lucha contra la inseguridad de alimentos en el Valle Central.
El Comité de Presupuesto de la Asamblea aprobó 17,5 millones de dólares para el programa CalFood, que permitirá a las organizaciones entregar casi 87.5 millones de comidas al año en el estado.
La propuesta financiará el apoyo continuo para programas de alimentos de emergencia administrados por 41 bancos de alimentos en California y las 6,000 agencias locales con las que trabajan a través del estado.
La propuesta también es apoyada por la California Farm Bureau Federation y la California League of Food Processors.
Arámbula dijo que el programa CalFood es extremadamente importante para el Valle Central y Fresno, especialmente porque Fresno es la quinta ciudad más hambrienta de América, a pesar de estar ubicada en la zona agrícola del Valle de San Joaquín.
“California y el Valle Central continúan sufriendo una crisis de hambre, con casi 1 de cada 8 residentes, incluyendo 1 de cada 4 niños que necesitan ayuda alimentaria de emergencia”, dijo Arámbula en un comunicado.
