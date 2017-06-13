Grape growers award more than $130,000 in scholarships

California table grape growers awarded more than $130,000 in scholarships to nine students in grape-growing regions of the state. All recipients will be attending California universities or colleges.
Six scholarships were awarded: Three $20,000 field worker scholarships; three $3,500 scholarships to community colleges; and, three $20,000 agricultural scholarships.
Field worker scholarships went to Rosa Linda López (McFarland), Daniel Flores (Kennedy High), and, Guadalupe Sandoval (Desert Mirage High). López will major in mathematics at UC Berkeley; Flores will attend USC and major in microbiology; and, Sandoval will attend UCLA and major in biology.
Community college scholarships went to Juan Frausto (Dinuba); José Aldaco (McFarland); and, Vivianna Aguilar (Delano).
The ag scholarships went to Omar Deion Perkins (César Chávez High); Sandra Gaylord (Golden West High); and, Jewlia Winter (Selma).
Staff of state Sen. Andy Vidak, R-Hanford, will hold a mobile district office hours in several communities in his district during June.
Next stops will be in Calwa on Wednesday, June 14 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Reedley Regional Center, 1680 E. Manning Ave., Reedley; Lamont on Thursday, June 22 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Lamont Weedpatch Family Resource Center, 7839 Burgundy Ave., Lamont; and Fresno on Thursday, June 22 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at West Fresno Branch Library, Room 102, 188 E. California Ave., Fresno.
Details: Contact Team Vidak’s Claudia Salinas at (559) 264-3070 or email claudia.salinas@sen.ca.gov.
Child Support Services awareness
VISALIA
The Tulare County Department of Child Support Services and the local Class A Visalia Rawhide have teamed up for two events during the months of June (June 22) and August (Aug. 14) as part of their continuing effort to bring awareness to the public of the services they provide.
The department provides services for over 25,000 cases including establishment of Paternity and Child Support Orders, and the Modification and Enforcement of existing Child Support Orders. They have offices in Visalia and Porterville and are open Monday through Thursday between the hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Taller Luzca Bien Siéntase Mejor
FRESNO
El Taller ‘Luzca Bien Siéntase Mejor’ tiene una nueva ubicación y ahora está disponible en el Centro Médico Kaiser Permanente, 7300 N. Fresno St.
Las mujeres que se someten a tratamiento contra el cáncer están invitadas a aprender a combatir los efectos secundarios relacionados con el tratamiento en una sesión gratuita.
Las próximas sesiones en español se llevarán a cabo el 10 de julio, 11 de septiembre y 13 de noviembre de 10 a.m a las 12 p.m. Las fechas son en día lunes.
Los participantes deberán inscribirse por lo menos 3 días antes llamando al 1 (800) 227-2345.
El Taller ‘Luzca Bien Siéntase Mejor’ es una colaboración a nivel nacional de la Sociedad Americana del Cáncer, la Asociación de Belleza Profesional y la Fundación del Consejo de Productos de Cuidado Personal.
‘Talento Vivo en el Valle’
MODESTO
The Gallo Center for the Arts plans to showcase Ballet Folklórico groups and Mariachi singers from the Central Valley in an up-coming talent competition, ‘Talento Vivo en el Valle,’ at 8 p.m. on June 24. This competition, expected to become an annual event, is open to Ballet Folklórico dance groups and Mariachi/Ranchera singers in Stanislaus, Merced, Tuolumne, Calaveras, Mariposa, and San Joaquín counties.
Details/Application: Raúl García at (209) 338-5020 or rgarcia@galloarts.org.
Cena y baile para celebrar el Día del Padre
RIVERBANK
La Asociación de Ntra. Sra. de Guadalupe de la Iglesia Santa Francisca de Roma, 2827 Topeka St., invita a la comunidad a una cena y baile para celebrar el Día del Padre el sábado (17 de junio). Cena de las 6:30 p.m. a las 8 p.m. y el baile de las 8 p.m. a las 11 p.m.
Costo: $25 por persona.
Usted puede obtener sus boletos en la oficina parroquial.
Detalles: (209) 869-2996.
Spanish storytime at library
LODI
Spanish storytime is held from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays and 11 a.m. to noon Saturdays in the J Activity Room of the Lodi Public Library, 201 W. Locust Street.
Other storytimes are offered in English: Toddler storytime is held at 10 a.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays at the Big Cozy Books in the Children’s Section, and preschool storytime is held at 10 a.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays in the Community Room. Family storytime is held at 10 a.m. every Saturday in the J Activity Room.
Details: (209) 333-5554 or email literacy@lodi.gov.
Waterfront Fridays
STOCKTON
Downtown Stockton Alliance invites the community for a new series of weekly events on the #StocktonWaterfront. Every Friday afternoon, May through October, Brick & Mortar and Janet Leigh plaza will transform to a well-curated specialty food and craft event with pop-up vendors. Every last Friday of the month there will be live music and the event is free.
Details: e-mail emily@downtownstockton.org or visit downtownstockton.org.
Lecture on children with ADHD
SACRAMENTO
Amori Mikami, associate professor and clinical psychologist at the University of British Columbia, will speak about ways to increase inclusion of children with attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) in peer groups at a free public lecture June 14 at 4:30 p.m. at the UC Davis MIND Institute, 2825 50th St. in Sacramento.
The UC Davis MIND Institute is a collaborative international research center committed to the awareness, understanding, prevention, care and cures of neurodevelopmental disorders.
Details: mindinstitute.ucdavis.edu.
