GRADUATION 2017 / Mendota High School

Mendota High School graduated 168 students at Aztec Stadium in a ceremony punctuated by student speeches and a fireworks show. Karla Barrera motions to people in the stands as she walks to get her diploma.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
A graduate gets her photo taken prior to the graduation ceremony.
Graduates got creative with messages on their mortar boards.
Emily Barrera got creative with her mortar board. She loves music.
Emily Barrera gets a photo taken with a fellow graduate.
A graduate gets his photo taken with a staff member prior to the graduation ceremony.
The Aztec football stadium stands were filled with relatives and other supporters.
Former Assemblymember Juan Arámbula walks into the stadium. He filled in for his son, Assemblymember Joaquín Arámbula, as keynote speaker.
Two girls smile at the graduates.
Graduates walked in pairs into the Aztec football stadium at the start of the ceremony.
Aztec football stadium was packed with relatives and supporters of the graduates.
A woman shouts greetings at a graduate at the start of the ceremony.
A man shoots cell phone video from the stands.
A woman shoots photos from the stands.
Carissa Plascencia sang the national anthem.
Yazmín Pulido led the audience in the ‘Pledge of Allegiance.’
The Mendota school district board members were introduced.
Former Assemblymember Juan Arámbula spoke on behalf of his son Assemblymember Juan Arámbula who was tied up in Sacramento working on the state budget.
Vice principals Emilio Anguiano and Lupe Flores and principal Travis Kirby listen during a speech by former Assemblymember Juan Arámbula.
Graduates applaud during a speech by former Assemblymember Juan Arámbula.
Class president Erika Félix walks to make her senior class remarks.
Top graduates were recognized during the ceremony.
José Chávez was among the top 10 graduates.
Elena Orozco was recognized for earning two associate of arts degrees from West Hills College while still in school.
Jéssica Domínguez walks to the podium to make her salutatorian address.
The principal’s award given by Travis Kirby went to Danny Trejo and Esmeralda Luna.
Fátima Escobar was the valedictorian speaker. She will attend UC Berkeley.
Yazmín Pulido walks up to get her diploma.
Flor Moreno walks up to get her diploma.
Julián Cárdenas walks up to get his diploma.
A graduates motions to someone in the stands as he walks to receive his diploma.
Jesús Ávila gets his diploma from principal Travis Kirby.
Jocelyn González walks up to get her diploma.
Juan Alberto Villalobos walks up to get his diploma.
José Ruiz walks up to get his diploma.
Jesús Carbajal walks up to get his diploma.
Principal Travis Kirby, who delivered his welcoming remarks in Spanish and English, waits for a graduate to get his diploma.
Ariana Zamora gets her diploma from principal Travis Kirby.
Soccer standout Danny Trejo walks up to get his diploma.
The crowd was loud and boisterous in demonstrating its support for the graduates.
Relatives and friends of Emily Barrera show their support.
Emily Barrera gets her diploma from principal Travis Kirby.
Adrián Saavedra gets his diploma from principal Travis Kirby.
A little girl is either daydreaming of the day she graduates or is bored with the activities.
A little boy waits in the stands to take a cell phone photo.
Friends of a graduate nicknamed Chago show their support.
The graduation ceremony took about 2 hours to complete.
Graduates took photos and video of the fireworks show.
Supporters of Tisoc López show their support.
