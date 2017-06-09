Even teachers bullied him; now he’s a Dell Scholar

School hasn’t always been kind to Osvaldo Vallejo.
The youngest of three sons born to construction worker/landscaper Francisco Vallejo and Alma, the 17-year-old junior was shy during his early school years.
“I got bullied when I was younger,” said Vallejo, who graduated from Fowler High School Thursday night with a 4.21 GPA and a Dell Scholarship that will help him when he attends UC Irvine.
“I was bullied by teachers too! They said I would never amount to anything,” said Vallejo.
By the time Vallejo entered middle school, he “opened up a little” and got more confident in himself.
“There are a lot of good teachers out there,” said Vallejo. “Those teachers (who bullied me) are not in the school system anymore.”
There is also more support out there for students like Vallejo, who attend rural schools that may not have the prestige or muscle of those in large school districts.
The Reedley College Upward Bound program helped change Vallejo’s life. He attended the program as an eighth-grade student and fell in love with robotics and computer sciences.
That is why he will major in computer science and engineering at UC Irvine.
“It allowed us to program robots with Python,” said Vallejo about the Upward Bound program. He also took part in another program offered at Bitwise Industries in downtown Fresno.
“I had to learn it all from scratch,” he said. “I got really interested with robotics. It was interesting that you could program a robot and have it do what you wanted to do.”
Vallejo, who was born in Selma, said his parents have stressed education on him despite the fact that his father didn’t finish middle school and his mother finished high school but didn’t go to college.
He depends on his older brothers – one is at Fresno State and the other at Reedley College – for additional support.
Vallejo, who will turn 18 next month, was active in the Spanish Club and the Science Olympiad in high school.
Vallejo also took part in the cross country and the track and field teams. Although his best height of 10 feet is not a mark that will gain attention in the pole vault, Vallejo is proud that he took up that event.
“It is a real fun event,” he said, “even though it looks scary and I could injure myself.”
Vallejo is proud of his years at Fowler High. “Since it’s a small school, you get to know the people,” he said. “There’s a greater sense of family.
“All the teachers are really amazing. Everyone wants to help everyone move forward.”
Comments