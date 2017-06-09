Graduation 2017 / Roosevelt High School (Fresno)

José Ulises Ortiz salutes after the Roosevelt High School graduate was given his diploma in the Fresno school’s commencement ceremony at the Save Mart Center on June 7, 2017.
DANIEL CÁSAREZ
dcasarez@vidaenelvalle.com
Roosevelt High School band performs during the Fresno school's commencement ceremony at the Save Mart Center on June 7, 2017.
DANIEL CÁSAREZ
dcasarez@vidaenelvalle.com
Roosevelt High School Principal Michael Allen speaks to the Class of 2017 and spectators during the Fresno school's commencement ceremony at the Save Mart Center on June 7, 2017.
DANIEL CÁSAREZ
dcasarez@vidaenelvalle.com
Roosevelt High School graduates line up moments before the Fresno school's commencement ceremony at the Save Mart Center on June 7, 2017.
DANIEL CÁSAREZ
dcasarez@vidaenelvalle.com
A Roosevelt High School graduate waves to spectators after receiving her diploma in the Fresno school's commencement ceremony at the Save Mart Center on June 7, 2017.
DANIEL CÁSAREZ
dcasarez@vidaenelvalle.com
Roosevelt High School Valedictorian Orlando Neftali López Armenta is recognized during the Fresno school's commencement ceremony at the Save Mart Center on June 7, 2017.
DANIEL CÁSAREZ
dcasarez@vidaenelvalle.com
Roosevelt High School Valedictorian Elisama Flores Mora is recognized during the Fresno school's commencement ceremony at the Save Mart Center on June 7, 2017.
DANIEL CÁSAREZ
dcasarez@vidaenelvalle.com
A Roosevelt High School looks to the spectators during the Fresno school's commencement ceremony at the Save Mart Center on June 7, 2017.
DANIEL CÁSAREZ
dcasarez@vidaenelvalle.com
Roosevelt High Rough Riders' graduates march in the Fresno school's commencement ceremony held at the Save Mart Center on June 7, 2017.
DANIEL CÁSAREZ
dcasarez@vidaenelvalle.com
Roosevelt High Rough Riders' graduates march in the Fresno school's commencement ceremony held at the Save Mart Center on June 7, 2017.
DANIEL CÁSAREZ
dcasarez@vidaenelvalle.com
A Roosevelt High School graduate smiles during the Fresno school's commencement ceremony at the Save Mart Center on June 7, 2017.
DANIEL CÁSAREZ
dcasarez@vidaenelvalle.com
Jesse Durán waves to the crowd during the Roosevelt High School (Fresno) commencement ceremony at the Save Mart Center on June 7, 2017.
DANIEL CÁSAREZ
dcasarez@vidaenelvalle.com
Confetti rains down on spectators during the Roosevelt High School (Fresno) commencement ceremony at the Save Mart Center on June 7, 2017.
DANIEL CÁSAREZ
dcasarez@vidaenelvalle.com
Roosevelt High School graduates move their tassels after receiving their diplomas during the Fresno school's commencement ceremony at the Save Mart Center on June 7, 2017.
DANIEL CÁSAREZ
dcasarez@vidaenelvalle.com