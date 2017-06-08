Trustee urges Roosevelt graduating seniors to be humble and have gratitude

It was not the first time Fresno Unified School District trustee Elizabeth Jonasson Rosas has delivered a graduation speech.
However, Wednesday’s speech during the 2017 Roosevelt High School commencement ceremony at the Save Mart Center was much different from her last one.
“Tonight isn’t the marathon finish line, it is the starting line. And the moment you move your tassel is the gunshot,” Jonasson Rosas told the 410 graduates.
Her last commencement speech was when she graduated from grad school, which most likely was the end of formal education to many of her fellow graduates.
“For you, I truly hope that’s not the case. And while I’m sure there’s a lot of ‘hurrahs’ and ‘we made it’ today. That’s not the message I want you to take away from my five minutes with you,” Jonasson Rosas said.
Throughout her 5-minute speech, Jonasson Rosas, who was elected last fall as trustee for the Roosevelt area, delivered parts of her speech in Spanish during the ceremony.
She told graduates, who sat in the middle of arena floor, that “humbleness and gratitude” are two words of advice she wants students to take with them onto their new journey after high school graduation.
Jonasson Rosas ask graduating seniors, who were wearing their gold-white-and-green cap and gowns, to stand up and to slowly “turn around and back in the love and support that surrounds you from parents, foster parents, family members, staff, teachers – everyone here.”
She asked the graduates to give those who supported them throughout the four years of their high school journey a round of applause. The sounds of applause could be heart loud throughout the arena.
“I asked you to clap because you didn’t graduate high school on your own. In fact nothing you have done or will ever do will ever be just yourself,” Jonasson Rosas said. “There are people that you don’t even know that are rooting for you, wanting to see you the best you can be at whatever you choose to do. People who have tutored you, mentored you, helped you with homework, getting into college, when you were sick, when you didn’t understand something. Think about that. Really reflect on that.”
Jonasson Rosas urged students to be “that person to someone else.”
“As important as it is for you to succeed, it’s equally important for the next generation to succeed as well. And they can’t do it alone either,” Jonasson Rosas said.
She told graduates that Wednesday’s ceremony was a rite of passage that “marks the end of an era for you and the beginning of another one: the transition into adulthood.”
Jonasson Rosas reminded students that future generations as well as previous ones are all counting on them to “give back to your community, to be an example for others, to vote, be civically engaged, to stand up and help your fellow man and woman.”
One of Jonasson Rosas last points for the graduates was for them to be kind, generous and involved.
“Many times the expectations other people have of us defines us for good or bad,” she said. “So I’ll say I expect you to use your diploma as a spring board. When you graduated from kindergarten, elementary or middle school no one said ‘good job, congratulations, that’s it, go get a job.’ They all expected you to move on to the next part of your education. Close that chapter, go to a new school, learn more things.”
“It’s exactly the same now, with just a bit more pressure. We need you through, Fresno needs you, that Valley needs you, the world needs you, to not stop here,” Jonasson Rosas said.
She encourage students to pursuer their education and graduate in the next couple of years with either a certificate from a community college or trade school, apprenticeship program, an associate degree or bachelors or master degree from a four year university.
“I want to see many more graduations, 2025, 2030 from all of you,” Jonasson Rosas said.
Roosevelt High School
June 7, 2017 / Save Mart Center
Latino enrollment: 80.6 percent
Latino valedictorians: Aylin Alcántara, Rosa Barajas-Chavarín, Matthew Bravo, Elisama Flores Mora, Juana García Pacheco, Teya Lynae Juárez, Orlando Neftali López Armenta, Óscar Daniel Meza-Castro, Alexiz Victoria Molina, Uriel Moreno Adame, Samantha Pérez, Daniela Ruiz Arce, Gabrielle María Saldaña, Genevieve Zamora.
Latino salutatorians: Lizbet Gutierrez, Tania Ibarra, Ulises Moreno Adame, Magdiel Berenice Rivera, and Sandra Salome Castillon.
Quote: “Tonight isn’t the marathon finish line, it is the starting line. And the moment you move your tassel is the gunshot,” said FUSD Trustee Elizabeth Jonasson Rosas
Highlight: Senior Benda Alarcón singed the national anthem a capella.
Comments