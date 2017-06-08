Hunger, poverty fueled her desire to one day help in Third World countries

Judith González-Torres was only 5 years old when her father, Jaime González, died in a car accident in Tulare County.
He didn’t get to see his youngest daughter, a Dell Scholar, walk with her cap and gown to get her diploma and graduate from Redwood High School on Friday (June 2).
Judith, who was born in Reno, Nevada, moved with her family to Visalia when she was 2. She has an older brother.
Her father was from Nayarit, México and her mother, Mirna Torres, is from San Salvador, El Salvador.
After her father’s death, Torres, 43, raised her two children on her own, trying to make end meets but at the same time trying to not show her struggle to put food on the table to her own children.
“The death of my father left us in severe poverty,” González-Torres said of one of the adversity she had to overcome growing up.
González-Torres said her mother, who was a stay-at-home mom before her father died, found herself looking for a job to provide for them, keep a roof over their heads, and keep them safe.
The neighborhood they live in Visalia is not one of the safest due to gun violence and drug problems.
González-Torres recalls that when her mother couldn’t put food on the table she would tell them that they were “going out to eat.” That meant a trip to the local soup kitchen for a meal.
That experience, she said, felt like they were going to eat at a restaurant for free.
I want to be a nutritionist, but I want to travel to Third World countries where there are undernourished families.
Judith González-Torres
Looking back, González-Torres said her family faced hunger and poverty but her mother tried her best to not worry them about when their next meal will be.
Living in poverty and facing food insecurity herself, González-Torres said is one of the reasons she wants to work with undernourished families in Third World countries after she graduates from college.
And thanks to the Dell scholarship, González-Torres will have approximately $40,000 to pursue her dream of higher education.
“I saw the opportunity and I knew that with a big scholarship like this I would be able to attend college,” González-Torres said of applying, adding that her mother who works cleaning offices won’t be able to afford pay for college.
González-Torres said her AVID teacher Ana Romo encouraged her to apply for the prestigious Dell scholarship.
“She was one of my greatest mentors,” González-Torres said.
González-Torres didn’t tell her mother about applying for the Dell scholarship.
“I didn’t want to get her hopes up,” González-Torres said, adding she knew how competitive that scholarship was to obtain. “I knew a lot of people apply. You have this little voice in the back of you telling you ‘you are not good enough, there are other people better than you.’”
When she got word of receiving the Dell scholarship – worth $5,000 per semester for four years and comes with a laptop, printer, academic and technical support – González-Torres was in shock.
She felt an overwhelming joy knowing that “my dreams of higher education, weren’t dreams anymore. I am going to be able to make it a reality.”
The 17-year-old will attend UC Berkeley and will major in physiology and metabolism.
“I want to be a nutritionist, but I want to travel to Third World countries where there are undernourished families,” she said.
González-Torres applied to 12 colleges and universities – four UC campuses, four CSU campuses and four private universities. Of those three were out of state.
González-Torres said she didn’t hear from UC Berkeley until April 30, and she was event considering going to UC Davis because she already had been accepted there.
“I thought they had made a mistake,” González-Torres said of getting the letter from Berkeley and getting go to her No.1 college of choice.
González-Torres, who graduated with a 4.1 grade point average, was involved in cross country, track, color guard, CSF, UNICEF club, Chicano Latino Youth Leadership Project among many other groups and activities locally and statewide.
Last summer, González-Torres got a travel scholarship to go with other 24 students in the country to travel to Ecuador for 10 days.
She also received $20,000 in other local scholarships.
González-Torres said she is looking forward to the new educational opportunity college life will bring to her.
“It’s going to open a lot of doors for me,” she said, of making new friends and form new connections.
María G. Ortiz-Briones: 559-441-6782, @TuValleTuSalud
Comments