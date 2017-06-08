GRADUATION 2017 / McLane High School

McLane High School returned its graduation ceremony to its football stadium after holding it indoors last year. Graduates wave to friends and relatives as they walk into the stadium.
Valedictorian speaker Tshaaj Her delivered humor during his speech. For example, “People ask me what I’ll be doing three years from now, but I don’t have 2020 vision.”
The Highlander choir sings ‘See You Again.’
Valedictorian speaker Breanna Montoya waits to deliver her speech.
Víctor Duarte was among the graduates who received a California Scholastic Federation life membership certificate.
Graduates prepare for the mannequin challenge issued by school board trustee Christopher De La Cerda.
Instructor Ramiro Terán videos the mannequin challenge issued by school board trustee Christopher De La Cerda.
Graduates take part in the mannequin challenge issued by school board trustee Christopher De La Cerda.
Graduate David Álvarez takes part in the mannequin challenge issued by school board trustee Christopher De La Cerda.
Graduate David Álvarez celebrates after receiving his diploma.
Graduate José Rigoberto Espinoza Jr. shows off his diploma.
Graduate Emerson Hernández shows off his diploma.
Women shout support at a graduate. Family members of valedictorians were given seats flanking the graduates on the football field.
Graduates line up to receive their diplomas.
Graduates line up to receive their diplomas.
A graduate shows off his diploma.
Members of the Highlander choir react to the fireworks show at the end of the ceremony.
Members of the Highlander choir celebrate at the end of the ceremony.
Soccer coach Ramiro Terán prepares for the start of the graduation ceremony.
McLane High School returned its graduation ceremony to its football stadium after holding it indoors last year. The scene is reflected on the helmet of an ROTC member.
Drum major Colleen Wilson leads the Fresno Stag and Thistle Pipes & Drums at the start of the ceremony.
Students wearing traditional Mexican and Hmong costumes lead the graduates at the start of the graduation.
A teacher signals to students as he walks to the infield.
David Álvarez and Vanessa Muñoz carry the 2017 class tartan.
Graduates wave to friends and relatives as they walk into the stadium.
Graduates wave to friends and relatives as they walk into the stadium.
Soccer standout and one of 38 valedictorians Juan Flores celebrates as he enters the stadium.
Graduates wave to friends and relatives as they walk into the stadium.
Graduates wave to friends and relatives as they walk into the stadium.
Graduates wave to friends and relatives as they walk into the stadium.
Graduates wave to friends and relatives as they walk into the stadium.
Graduates wave to friends and relatives as they walk into the stadium.
Graduates applaud at the start of the ceremony.
The Highlander choir sings the national anthem.
The Highlander choir director Paul Barber directs the singing of the national anthem.
The Highlander choir director Paul Barber directs the singing of the national anthem.
A Fresno Unified School District media services worker shoots video of the ceremony.
José Rigoberto Espinoza Jr. applauds during the ceremony. He was one of 38 valedictorians.
The parents of McLane High principal Scott Lamm applaud after being recognized.
Graduates wave to their family and friends.
Juan Flores reacts after graduates are asked to thank their family and supporters.
Soccer standout Emerson was among the graduates.
McLane High principal Scott Lamm said he grew up in the area and graduated from the high school. “If I can do it, you can too,” he told the graduates.
McLane High principal Scott Lamm said he grew up in the area and graduated from the high school. “If I can do it, you can too,” he told the graduates.
McLane High School returned its graduation ceremony to its football stadium after holding it indoors last year. Top graduates were recognized.
Vanessa Muñoz was student body president.
César Rodríguez Campos was one of 38 valedictorians in a class of about 340.
Valedictorian Araceli Morales got emotional as she spoke about last year’s death of her father and how much he inspired her.
