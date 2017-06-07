Flores leaves bullying in past in favor of taking stances

Years of bullying in middle school and lack of “loving comfort” at home due to a broken marriage that left his mother too busy working in the fields left Alejandro Flores with a clear choice: Isolation or motivation.
He chose the latter.
“Growing up, I really didn’t have much of a support system,” said Flores, who graduated last Thursday (June 1) near the top of his McFarland High School class with a 4.21 GPA.
The Delano native would isolate himself from classmates, especially when the family moved to Georgia where kids would tease him about the way he talked and the clothes he wore.
It was, he recalled, “a close-minded community.”
“I felt low, not able to do anything,” he said. “Growing up, I really didn’t have much of a support system. We were having financial struggles in Georgia.”
A change of scenery – his mother moved to McFarland after his father left the family – and a realization that he could control his future changed everything.
“Seeing my mother struggle in the fields motivated me,” said Flores, who is headed to UC Davis where he will major in psychology and counseling, with a double major in education.
A curiosity at how the brain functions, coupled with a course in psychology, got Flores interested in that field of study. He eventually wants to help students who have gone through the same experience and become a university admissions director.
A $25,000 Horatio Alger and $20,000 Dell Scholarship will help him in college.
“He is a smart kid,” said McFarland school district board member David Díaz, who noted that Flores spearheaded a student effort to get the board to allow graduates to decorate their graduation caps with the logo or names of the colleges and universities they will attend.
It wasn’t easy. School administrators nixed his first attempt.
“I still had the fire in me, so I decided to go to the school board,” said Flores, who got classmates to support his campaign.
The effort, he said, “was more than just my happiness of having my university on my cap.” It was a signal to everyone that one must speak up to make things possible.
Flores is also a two-time East Sierra League champion in the 110-meter high hurdles (he holds the school record at ) and won the league’s long jump title this season. He has competed for the cross country and tennis teams as well.
