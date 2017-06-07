ABC’s of your Health: Amendments to GOP’s AHCA would still leave millions uninsured

The independent analysis by the Congressional Budget office on the most recent amendments of the American Health Care Act shows that 23 million Americans might end up uninsured within a decade
The new estimates released on May 24 show that the AHCA – as passed in the House of Representatives last month to repeal Obamacare – would also spike insurance premiums for millions more, and would undermine key patient protections on premiums and benefits.
The House voted 217-213 on May 4 to repeal and replace Obamacare, which provides health care access to about 5 million Californians.
Valley Republicans David Valadeo of Hanford, Devin Nunes of Tulare, Jeff Denham of Turlock and Kevin McCarthy voted to repeal Obamacare. They were among the 14 California Republicans who voted for the new bill.
“The American Health Care Act will stabilize our healthcare system, ensuring our community has access to high quality, affordable health care,” said Valadao in a statement after voting in favor of the GOP’s health plan.
However the CBO’s analysis shows that the bill would allow widespread waivers that would undermine key patients protections on essential benefits, bans on annual and lifetime limits and prohibiting price hikes for those with pre-existing conditions.
According to health care advocates, the impacts in California would be especially severe, given the disproportionate population in both Medi-Cal and the individual insurance markets where funding would be cut.
In California, Medi-Cal, the state program for Medicaid, is a crucial program that covers a third of California’s population, including more than half of children and two-thirds of nursing home residents.
In the Central Valley, half of its population has health coverage through Medi-Cal. In Fresno County 50 percent of the population are covered in Medi-Cal while in Tulare County the percentage of the population with Medi-Cal health coverage is 55 percent.
“This bill would leave 23 million more Americans uninsured, and likely 4-5 million in California, both with the cuts and caps to Medi-Cal, and the affordability subsidies now available through Covered California,” said Anthony Wright, executive director of Health Access California, the statewide health care consumer advocacy coalition. “With these cuts, the analysis suggests that a low-income senior would see his or her premium spike by eight times, costing over $10,000 more annually.”
Wright said the CBO’s analysis confirms the amendments to the AHCA, “made a bad bill worse, undermining key patient protections on prohibiting annual and lifetime limits, junk coverage that doesn’t include essential benefits, and premium surcharges for those with pre-existing conditions.”
“The Congressional Budget Office’s newly revised estimate gives us a brutally honest look at the real-world consequences of lawmakers’ latest attempt to overhaul health care. The consequences are impossible to ignore,” said Sandra R. Hernández, president and CEO of the California Health Care Foundation
Hernández said that if the bill becomes law, “families will be forced to choose between paying for care or putting food on the table.”
“It will create a huge hole in the nation’s health care safety net by cutting Medicaid funding by about one-quarter. States, communities, and families will struggle to provide necessary care for those who are most vulnerable — including children, seniors, and people with severe physical or mental disabilities,” Hernández said, adding that under these changes, more Californians will delay or defer necessary care.
“When they do show up for care, they will be sicker and the ensuing costs to provide care will rise, affecting all segments of the health care market. More Californians will declare bankruptcy because of high medical costs.” she said.
Wright agreed with Hernández that under this bill, “older people and those with pre-existing conditions especially will be disadvantaged and likely priced out of coverage.”
“California gained the most under the ACA and has the most to lose,” Wright said, calling those votes on the AHCA bill a “betrayal to their constituents who depend on coverage from Medi-Cal, Covered California, or the individual market.”
He said the consequences if the bill become law “would be too severe for our state and our nation.”
María G. Ortiz-Briones: 559-441-6782, @TuValleTuSalud
Comments