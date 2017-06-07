McLane grads on the move, even with a mannequin challenge

Fresno school board member Christopher De La Cerda admitted he was nervous in the minutes leading to Tuesday night’s (June 6) graduation ceremony for McLane High School.
Even though it would mark his fifth time as a speaker, he wasn’t sure he would be able to gather his nerves. His wife was unable to attend, and De La Cerda was just getting over an illness.
In the end, De La Cerda continued his streak of getting the graduates involved in his speech. He had taken selfies of the graduating class.
This time, he challenged the 360 graduates. Make that a mannequin challenge.
Principal Scott Lamm and soccer coach Ramino Terán used their cell phones to capture the students in their frozen moment.
De La Cerda, however, got serious by defining three of the best tools the students can use for success.
Those tools, he said, are faith, hope and love.
Love reminds us to be positive, and, when given freely without expectation, because you just want to help someone who is need ... it can change a person’s world. It can change the world.
Christopher De La Cerda
“I’m referring to the faith you have in yourself,” said De La Cerda. “It is an inner strength that can drive you to do the right things, not just for yourselves but for others as well.”
Hope, he said, “means that you are willing to try new things, to accept and face new challenges in life because you know whatever happens, it will work out even if you were to have a major fail.”
Love is the strongest tool, said De La Cerda.
“Love reminds us to be positive, and, when given freely without expectation, because you just want to help someone who is need ... it can change a person’s world. It can change the world,” he said.
The graduation ceremony, which returned to the football stadium after being moved to the Save Mart Center last year, featured Scottish bagpipers in honor of the Scots nickname, Mexican and Hmong folkloric costumes, and fireworks.
“It’s important that you graduate on your home turf,” said Lamm, the principal who grew up in the neighborhood and graduated from the high school. “No one else does that!”
The other six Fresno high schools hold their graduation ceremonies at the Save Mart Center.
Lamm pointed to himself as a motivator for the graduates to break down barriers.
“If I had a chance at success, so do you,” he said.
Other highlights:
▪ The program featured four valedictorian speakers: Amy Moua, Breanna Montoya, Tshaaj Her, and Araceli Morales. Montoya encouraged her classmates to “be weird, be strange because you are unique.” Morales spoke about losing her father to a car accident last year, and how his memory inspired her.
▪ McLane had 37 valedictorians, and an 88.8 percent graduation rate that broke last year’s record of 87.9 percent.
▪ The parents of the valedictorians were given choice seats that flanked the graduating class.
▪ The ceremony, which took just more than 2 hours, was televised by CMAC.
McLane High School graduation
McLane High School stadium / June 6, 2017
Latino enrollment: 69.2 percent
Latino valedictorians: Cassandra Topete, Nancy Del Real, Breanna Margaret Montoya, Guadalupe Iribe-Aguirre, Victoria Salina Hernández; Ingrid Elizabeth Amaya Lovos, José Rigoberto Espinoza Jr., Juan Flores, Bryan Richard Burgos, Andra Guzmán Hernández, César Eduardo Rodríguez Campos, Verónica Carrasco-Manzono, Cynthia Avendano, Emily Melissa Mendoza Javelera, Araceli Morales, Denis Arisbeth López, Alexander Arreaga
Quote: “Do not give up! Each time you fall, you’ll be that much closer to success.” - Valedictorian Breanna Montoya
Highlight: The Fresno Stag and Thistle Pipes & Drums ended the ceremony by playing ‘Scotland the Brave.’
Comments