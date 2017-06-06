GRADUATION 2017 / Hoover High School

A Hoover High School graduate breaks from tradition and screams after receiving her diploma during the commencement ceremony held at the Save Mart Center tonight (June 6, 2017).
DANIEL CÁSAREZ
dcasarez@vidaenelvalle.com
Graduating students from Hoover High School wave to family and friends during the commencement ceremony held at the Save Mart Center tonight (June 6, 2017).
DANIEL CÁSAREZ
dcasarez@vidaenelvalle.com
Jacob Christian Soto delivers his student speech at the Hoover High School (Fresno) commencement ceremony held at the Save Mart Center tonight (June 6, 2017).
DANIEL CÁSAREZ
dcasarez@vidaenelvalle.com
Hoover High School Class of 2017 Valedictorian Jorge Eduardo López-Pardo marches through the commencement ceremony held at the Save Mart Center on June 6, 2017.
DANIEL CÁSAREZ
dcasarez@vidaenelvalle.com
ASB president Savina Maria Olivas listens during a speech by senior class president David Sampedro at the Hoover High School (Fresno) commencement ceremony held at the Save Mart Center tonight (June 6, 2017).
DANIEL CÁSAREZ
dcasarez@vidaenelvalle.com
A large digital screen displayed photos of students at the Hoover High School commencement ceremony held at the Save Mart Center tonight (June 6, 2017).
DANIEL CÁSAREZ
dcasarez@vidaenelvalle.com
Scenes from the Hoover High School commencement ceremony held at the Save Mart Center tonight (June 6, 2017).
DANIEL CÁSAREZ
dcasarez@vidaenelvalle.com
Julissa Garcia receives her diploma during the Hoover High School commencement ceremony held at the Save Mart Center tonight (June 6, 2017).
DANIEL CÁSAREZ
dcasarez@vidaenelvalle.com
Graduating students from the Class of 2017 wave to honor their valedictorians in the commencement ceremony held at the Save Mart Center tonight (June 6, 2017).
DANIEL CÁSAREZ
dcasarez@vidaenelvalle.com