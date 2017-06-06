Trustee describes Hoover seniors as ‘change agents’ on graduation night

On her first commencement speech as trustee for the Fresno Unified School District, Claudia Cázares described the 53rd graduating class of Hoover High School as “change agents” during Tuesday’s graduation ceremony at the Save Mart Center.
“You are all change agents, you can and will make monumental changes in this world,” said Cázares to the graduating Class of 2017. “I personally expect you to help this community turn around and help us live up to our potential. You my graduates are our greatest achievement.”
Wearing their green-and-white cap and gowns, graduating seniors listened to Cázares’ words of encouragement.
“We are here to celebrate the tremendous achievements in your lives thus far and we rejoice along with you on this special day,” Cázares told the graduates who sat in the middle of the arena floor.
Cázares was elected last fall as trustee for the Hoover area.
“As your new representative on the school board, I would like to first express my most heartfelt gratitude to you, my neighbors, for entrusting me to help shape your children’s future and the future of this great community of ours,” Cázares told parents and family members who waited for their graduates to receive their diplomas.
Cázares told her constituents that with their help, “we can make a substantial difference in our schools and our community to make Fresno a better city to live in.”
During her speech, Cázares took a moment to reflect upon the graduates’ lives full of firsts – such as first day of kindergarten, learning to write their name for the first time, making their first best friends for life, first school dance and first time they step into Hoover campus.
“As you leave this comfortable life of firsts and embark on the rest of your life, I want you to remember the following – have fun this summer, you deserve it, but be safe. We need you to make sure you get back into the study zone in August,” Cázares told graduates. “When you do get back to school, be serious about college, don’t skip class and get help if you feel you need it.”
Cázares reminded students about the support they have received from their families through out their high school career.
“Don’t forget your family that is rooting for you at home, even if they are across town or if they are across the state,” she said. “We are here for you, and we love you. Pay us a visit often. Talk to us. We’d love to hear from your college stories.”
Cázares encourage graduates to come back to the Valley after they graduate from college to practice their professions.
“If you leave this wonderful city of ours, come back. We need intelligent young professionals in this town. Believe me you won’t regret the decision, I haven’t,” Cázares said.
Cázares told students she is confident they will succeed in life, “but it is important to take note of how you get there.”
“Remember, life is a journey, not a competition, so be kind even when others are not, share with others who have less, and of course my dear class of 2017. Make sure you absolutely love what you set out to do in your lives,” Cázares said.
Herbert Hoover High School
June 6, 2017 / Save Mart Center
Latino enrollment: 59.2 per cent
Latino valedictorians: Daniel Quezadas Sandoval, Itzel Gutiérrez, Jorge López-Pardo, Sharon Romero, Abraham García-Farfán, Rodrigo S. Torres, Erica Raya Bueno, Yahaira Castañeda, Ashton Diego Salinas, Isayah Alexander Díaz.
Quote: “Remember, life is a journey, not a competition,” FUSD Trustee Claudia Cázares
Highlight: Senior Jorge López-Pardo signed the Pledge of Allegiance
Comments