GRADUATION 2017 / Edison High School

The Edison High School class of 2017 held its graduation ceremony June 5 at the Save Mart Center with 555 graduates.
Christopher Macías was one of 14 valedictorians with a 4.32 GPA.
Anthony Pérez was one of 14 valedictorians with a 4.32 GPA.
The Edison High School class of 2017 had 84 valedictorians, or 15 percent of the graduates.
Saúl Ramírez gestures after having problems with the microphone. He sang ‘I Want to Say Thank You’ to classmate Neng Thao who drowned last month. Ramirez wrote the song himself.
Many in the audience held up their cell phone light when Saúl Ramírez sang ‘I Want to Say Thank You’ to classmate Neng Thao who drowned last month.
School board member Christopher De La Cerda hugs his niece Gisel De La Cerda, who was a valedictorian.
Former Fresno Unified School District superintendent Michael Hanson was on hand to present diplomas to several graduates.
Fresno Unified School District trustee Carol Mills was among five board members who helped pass out diplomas.
Edison High School valedictorians share a laugh on stage.
Cristina Elizabeth Ledezma celebrates with a dance after getting her diploma.
Twin sisters Estrellita Lizeth Chavez Verduzco (far right) and Esther Marie Chávez Verduzco (second from left) pose with fellow graduates. They are the daughters of Fresno City Councilmember Luis Chávez.
Esther Marie Chávez Verduzco poses with her father Fresno City Councilmember Luis Chávez after getting her diploma from him.
Estrellita Lizeth Chávez Verduzco poses with her father Fresno City Councilmember Luis Chávez after getting her diploma from him.
School board member Christopher De La Cerda hands a diploma to his nephew.
Citlalli Ela Hinojosa-Garcia got her diploma from Sandra Toscano.
School board members Cal Johnson, Valerie Davis and Christopher De La Cerda wait for the start of the ceremony.
The Edison High School class of 2017 held its graduation ceremony June 5 at the Save Mart Center with 555 graduates. Graduates take part in the ‘Pledge of Allegiance.’
Robert Madrid directs the Edison High School band.
Patrick Hamilton sang the national anthem.
Principal Lindsay Sanders asked for a moment of silence for Neng Thao, a valedictorian who drowned last month in the San Joaquin River.
Gisel De La Cerda was one of 14 valedictorians with a 4.32 GPA.
Alexis González was one of 14 valedictorians with a 4.32 GPA.
