GRADUATION 2017 / Bullard High School

Bullard High School kicked off the graduation season for the Fresno Unified School District June 5 when 550 graduates participated in the ceremony at the Save Mart Center. Student body president Brandon Fimbrez served as seating marshal during the ceremony.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
Student body president Brandon Fimbrez reacts after mistakenly asking the graduates to sit down.
Two graduates move their tassel to signal that they graduated.
Several knights ringed the stage for the ceremony.
The Bullard High School band played ’Pomp and Circumstance.’
Marisa Cardoza was among 18 valedictorians who maintained at least a 4.32 GPA.
Aaron González was among 18 valedictorians who maintained at least a 4.32 GPA.
Luisa Lucero was among 18 valedictorians who maintained at least a 4.32 GPA.
Sarah Quintana was among 18 valedictorians who maintained at least a 4.32 GPA.
Andrea Vázquez was among 18 valedictorians who maintained at least a 4.32 GPA.
School board president Brooke Ashjian presented three individual awards during the ceremony. He encouraged students to care for each other and those who have fallen on hard times.
Valedictorian Kelsi Ashjian gets a hug from her father, school board president Brooke Ashjian.
Valedictorians Luisa Lucero and Andrea Vázquez wait on stage at the start of the ceremony.
Student body president Brandon Fimbrez joined his classmates in celebrating.
School board president Brooke Ashjian and principal Carlos Castillo get ready to officially graduate the class of 2017.
