GRADUATION 2017 / McFarland High School

Almost 300 students graduated from McFarland High School on June 1. Antonio Pérezchica walks back to his seat after getting his diploma.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Mauro Guerrero gets his photo taken after getting his diploma.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Vanessa Guerrero gets her photo taken after receiving her diploma.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Jennifer Hernández gets her photo taken after receiving her diploma.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Karina Hernández gets her photo taken after receiving her diploma.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Giovan Iñíguez gets his photo taken after getting his diploma.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Annell Lara gets her photo taken after receiving her diploma.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Rosa Linda López gets his photo taken after getting his diploma. She received a $20,000 scholarship from the California Table Grape Growers.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Abel López-Rodríguez gets his photo taken after getting his diploma.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
César Martínez Castro gets his photo taken after getting his diploma.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Kevin Mateo gets his photo taken after getting his diploma.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Guadalupe Montenegro waits to get her photo taken after getting her diploma.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Diana Ojeda waits to get her photo taken after getting her diploma.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Carlos Reyes walks back to his seat after getting his diploma.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Esmeralda Reyes walks back to her seat after getting her diploma.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Rubi Valenzuela walks back to her seat after getting her diploma.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Students walk off the football field following the ceremony.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Students walk off the football field following the ceremony.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Students walk off the football field following the ceremony.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Students walk off the football field following the ceremony.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Students walk off the football field following the ceremony.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Two students walk off the football field following the ceremony.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Two students walk off the football field following the ceremony.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
A graduate speaks with a teacher following the ceremony.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
McFarland school board members and administrators pose for a photo at the end of the 2017 high school graduation ceremony on June 1.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Friends and family of graduates filled the school's football stadium.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Graduates were allowed to decorate their graduation caps with the logos or names of the universities or colleges they plan to attend.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Graduates enter the high school stadium to start the graduation ceremony.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Graduates enter the high school stadium to start the graduation ceremony.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Graduates enter the high school stadium to start the graduation ceremony.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Graduates enter the high school stadium to start the graduation ceremony.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Graduates enter the high school stadium to start the graduation ceremony.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Graduates enter the high school stadium to start the graduation ceremony.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Graduates enter the high school stadium to start the graduation ceremony.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Graduates enter the high school stadium to start the graduation ceremony.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Graduates enter the high school stadium to start the graduation ceremony.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Graduates enter the high school stadium to start the graduation ceremony.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Graduates enter the high school stadium to start the graduation ceremony.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
The high school band played the theme to ‘Raiders of the Lost Ark’ as the graduates entered the stadium.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Graduates make their way to the infield seats at the start of the graduation ceremony.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Graduates make their way to the infield seats at the start of the graduation ceremony.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Graduates make their way to the infield seats at the start of the graduation ceremony.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Graduates make their way to the infield seats at the start of the graduation ceremony.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Graduates were allowed to decorate their graduation caps with the logos or names of the universities or colleges they plan to attend.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Graduates were allowed to decorate their graduation caps with the logos or names of the universities or colleges they plan to attend.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Alyssa Díaz delivered the opening remarks at the graduation ceremony.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Student body president Rosa Linda López walks back to her seat after leading the public on the ‘Pledge of Allegiance.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
The McFarland High choir and chamber sings ‘Home’ by Phillip Phillips.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Choir director Amie Timpson directs the school choir and chamber during its interpretation of ‘Home’ by Phillip Phillips. The ceremony marked the end of four years at McFarland for her.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Choir director Amie Timpson directs the school choir and chamber during its interpretation of ‘Home’ by Phillip Phillips. The ceremony marked the end of four years at McFarland for her.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Valedictorian Diana Núñez gave her speech in English.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Salutatorian Andrés A. Hernández gave his speech in Spanish.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
Salutatorian Andrés A. Hernández and valedictorian Diana Núñez walk to their seats after delivering their speeches.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Almost 300 students graduated from McFarland High School on June 1.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Almost 300 students graduated from McFarland High School on June 1.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
A graduate strikes a pose during the graduation ceremony.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Students applaud during the graduation ceremony.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Audon Arámbula walks on stage to receive his diploma in front of school board member David Díaz.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
A woman snaps a photo of the graduation ceremony.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Stacey Carreón walks on stage to receive her diploma.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Aurora Castañeda walks on stage to receive her diploma.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Ulises García gets his photo taken after getting his diploma.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Bianca González gets her photo taken after receiving her diploma.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com