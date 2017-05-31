New Partnership expands health service career pathway at FUSD

It’s never too early to start thinking about college and careers, and students at Tenaya Middle School now have the opportunity to pursue a profession in the medical field thanks to a brand-new partnership between the Fresno Unified School District and the California Health Sciences University and its Pharmacy School
“We are creating a pathway that would start here at Tenaya Middle School and it will continue through Bullard High School,” said Brooke Ashjian, FUSD board president.
The partnership, which was recently announced at the middle school campus, will provide students with connections to industry and the educational expectations they will need as they pursue a health career pathway in the district and after graduation, according to district officials.
The partnership expands support for the district’s health career pathways and provides opportunities for middle school students to engage in future high school pathways early.
“I am thrilled that we are providing the groundwork to create our own doctors here in the Central Valley and I thank California Health Sciences University and the Assemi family for this vital partnership which will truly put our students on a path to success,” said Ashjian.
He said the Assemi Family, which founded CHSU and owns Granville Homes, have “taken their wealth, their reputation and use it for the betterment of people right here.”
The Central Valley is known to have a shortage of medical professionals in the area including doctors, nurses, and pharmacist.
One of the goals of the partnership is for students to attend a local university and then for those students to stay in the Valley practice in their own community, helping reduce the shortage of medical providers in the area.
“We want to work with every single hospital - rural, urban,” said Florence Dunn, President of California Health Sciences University.
Dunn said the university is not affiliated with a particular hospital and the university wants to work with everybody in the Central Valley.
“We know that education is the most powerful tool to change this world,” said Darius Assemi, president of Granville Homes.
“You folks in the education business, you do God’s work,” Assemi said
The partnership also provides opportunities to fast track high qualified students through the university’s pharmacy program.
Ashjian said CHSU has committed to reserved up to 20 seats in their College of Pharmacy for Fresno Unified graduates.
Tom Torlakson, State Superintendent of Public Instruction commended the partnership between FUSD and CHSU.
“I haven’t seen a program as unique and crated and innovated as this program,” Torlakson said.
Torlakson told district officials that a team is people pulling together, and “together everyone accomplishes more. And that’s what you have here in this incredible partnership with the Fresno Unified District, being the cord anchor and having the children, having the students who will matriculate on, get a dream, get a great start towards their medical careers.”
“To have State Superintendent Tom Torlakson personally visit Fresno Unified in support of this new health sciences career pathway shows how ground-breaking this partnership is,” said Ashjian.
María G. Ortiz-Briones: 559-441-6782, @TuValleTuSalud
Comments