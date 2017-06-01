LGBT graduation ceremony multiplies in attendance

It didn’t have the pomp and circumstance of Fresno State’s regular commencement at the Save Mart Center.
Nor did it have the firepower of the 41st annual Latino/Chicano Commencement Celebration witnessed by a full house that Saturday night.
But, of the dozen commencement celebrations held at Fresno State the weekend of May 20, none were as fast-growing as the fourth annual Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgendered, Queer/Questioning (LGBTQ+) Commencement Celebration.
No more than 10 graduates participated in the first event. This time, there were 26.
A scholarship fund begun in 2005 began with a pair of $50 donations. Today, the group has raised $460,000 in scholarships.
“You have helped make our university better and stronger than when you arrived,” university president Joseph I. Castro told the graduates during the 45-minute ceremony in the Peters Education Center.
Getting there hasn’t been easy.
“Some of you told me that there were zigs and zags, but you made it,” said Castro.
Class speaker Eric Calderon-Phangrath mentioned he was 17 years old “and still in the closet.” A year later he told his parents, who didn’t understand.
He married his partner, Carlos, and they became parents in 2013. “Our family is really no different than others,” said Eric. “We can teach others to accept differences. It doesn’t change the fact we are human beings.”
Graduate Jaime Maturino, like Carlos a dean medalist winner, suggested that graduates “dream big” and “take value in the wise lessons you learn from others.”
Diane Gómez, a 1998 electrical engineering graduate from Fresno State, was the guest speaker. She is the Central Valley director of the California High Speed Rail Project.
“I was fortunate my family had high expectations of me,” said Gómez, who is married to María. The couple, she said, has “two lovely, furry sons.”
“If you have that nagging feeling that you’re not good enough, let it go,” she said. “Don’t put up barriers that you might think are there. That’s on them, not us.”
Castro, who was joined in the ceremony by provost Lynnette Zelezny and other members of his cabinet, told the graduates to remain focused.
“The barriers to success can only be removed completely if we work together,” he said. “Continue to be bold in removing those barriers.”
