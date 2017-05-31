Their roads led to a love of teaching children

They came from throughout.
A man whose father came illegally to the United States and arrived with only $20 in his pocket.
A woman from Clovis West who developed a love for Spanish-language literature.
A Visalia native who loves working in a low-income community in Armona and began an after-school program that serves 150 youth.
They were among 11 educators honored by the Fresno chapter of the Association of Mexican American Educators (AMAE) earlier this month at a dinner held at Golden Palace.
Pedro Enríquez – whose father arrived from Jalisco, México without papers and whose mother arrived “in the back of a trunk” – has taught math at Kings Canyon Middle School in the Fresno Unified School District for 12 years.
Irma Delgado – who was turned on to Spanish literature by a teacher from Cuba – is a Spanish-language instructor at Clovis West High School.
Alyssa Haley – whose after-school program started with 30 to 40 students – is a fifth-grade teacher at Armona Union Elementary School.
The awards go back to 1985 when AMAE convinced the state Legislature to set aside May 15 at Day of the Teacher. México has celebrated el Día del Maestro on that date since 1918.
Also honored were classified employees, administrators and special leaders.
“I salute our dedicated educators that are being honored tonight and the many others out there who accept the challenge of educating today’s youth, especially our underserved students,” said AMAE president Mary Fierro.
Enríquez works with at-risk students, and helped start the Math-O-Rama. He has also coached soccer.
“This is a career, not a job,” said Enríquez upon accepting his award. “Every day is a new experience.”
Enríquez also teaches math at the César Chávez Adult School.
Delgado, the second daughter in a family of seven girls, is the first in her family to go to college. She met a Cuban teacher who opened her world to the works of Pablo Neruda, Octavio Paz and others.
“It was then that I wanted to become a teacher,” said Delgado, who has been teaching for 22 years. She grew up in Madera.
She started at Lemoore High School, before moving to Clovis West. Delgado has been active as an advisor for various student groups, including MEChA and the Outreach Club, and helped organize the first Latino student conference at Fresno State.
Haley, who was born and raised in Visalia, noticed students roaming the streets after school so she started an after-school program with her husband. The bi-weekly program provides dinner and various activities for the students.
“People sometimes ask me ‘Why teach at a low-income school,’” said Haley. “I wouldn’t have it any other way.
“Everyone has the power to be successful and shine above the rest, and my life mission as a teacher is to inspire students to be ‘game changers’ in the world around them.”
Administrator of the year awards were given to Centerville Elementary principal Cristina Hernández; Sutter Middle School assistant principal Patricia Patiño-Madrón; and, Golden Plains Unified School District academic services director Francisco Romo.
Hernández recalled her mother traveling 1,400 miles by bus with six children from México City to the U.S.
“It was awe inspiring,” said Hernández, who was 8 at the time.
Hernández revealed she will start a dual language program at the school next semester.
Patiño-Madrón is the daughter of the late Phillip Patiño, an educator who was a strong supporter of AMAE. Three of his children went into education; and the other three went into law.
She has worked in the Fowler school district for 21 years. The last seven years, she has organized Portfolio Day at Sutter Elementary.
“Education is the most important thing you have that will get you to where you want to go,” she said.
Romo commutes three hours daily to his job in the San Joaquín-based school district. The Stanislaus State graduate previously worked 15 years for the Delhi Unified School District. He spent two years with the Merced County Office of Education before starting with the Golden Plains district.
He quoted the late college basketball coach in stating three things that are vital each day. “No. 1 is laugh; No. 2 is think and spend some time in thought; and, No. 3, you should have your emotions move you to tears. If you laugh, think and cry, that’s a heck of a day.”
Sisters Anna Fernández and Mireya López were honored as classified workers of the year. Fernández is an after-school program lead at Cantúa Creek Elementary; and, López is a licensed vocational nurse for the Golden Plains district.
They are the daughters of Eliazar and Leticia Fernández.
Special recognition was given to Louie Maldonado of Fowler’s Fremont Elementary School; poet/writer Margarita Luna Robles; and, former U.S. Poet Laureate Juan Felipe Herrera.
AMAE also awarded $1,000 scholarships to 23 students.
