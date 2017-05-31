Exiting poet laureate: ‘Everyone is a poet’

Juan Felipe Herrera – the first Latino to serve as U.S. Poet Laureate – is everywhere these days.
One Thursday morning, he stands in front of a five-story mural and tells the audience they “are the poets.”
A few hours later, the former Fresno State professor stands inside the university’s Henry Madden Library for the dedication of the Laureate Lab and describes poetry as “an acknowledgment of your spirit.”
A week later, the son of immigrant farmworkers whose roots are in México City accepts a special award from the Fresno chapter of the Association of Mexican American Educators (AMAE). “We’re a family of words, of knowledge,” he said.
Herrera was not at the May 20 Fresno State graduation ceremony, but his poetry was. A professor encouraged the crowd to repeat Herrera’s ‘Poem by Poem.
“poem by poem
we can end the violence
every day after
every other day.”
The poem continues: “You have a poem to offer. It is made of action. You must search for it. Run outside and give your life to it.”
The professor implored the 8,000 in attendance to find that poem and “blow upon it, carry it taller than the city where you live.”
Such is the impact of the former poet laureate who served two years in the position as the nation’s top poet.
A twinkle in his eye spells childish mischief and curiosity.
His mouth unleashes words for adults and children alike to think of themselves as storytellers, or poets.
His grin alerts the listener to an upcoming joke.
But he can get serious pretty quickly, as he did at the dedication of the large mural on the CMT building at the corner of Calavares and Van Ness.
“This is not a wall of violence,” he told a small gathering at the newly dubbed Poet’s Park. “It’s a wall of beauty. It’s a wall that celebrates who we are.”
Herrera then encouraged everyone to find the poetry in each of them.
“You are the poets. You have the stories,” he said. “You every day think about new things and new ways of making things better.”
Herrera hopes to harness those stories at Fresno State’s Laureate Lab, located on the first floor of the university library.
“The work of the Laureate Lab explores words in all dimensions and visual mediums, from painting a poem to capturing video and sound of walks across Fresno neighborhoods,” said Herrera, who imagined the concept.
Comments