Doctors Academy graduates 64 students at three high schools in Fresno County

Sixty-four Doctors Academy students graduated this month from the UCSF Fresno Doctors Academy programs at Caruthers, Selma, and Sunnyside high schools.
Awards ceremonies were held early in May at each Doctors Academy campus.
“The dedication and commitment from our school sites and community partners are the catalysts that allow us to offer students and their families a wide range of services and opportunities for academic excellence and clinical mentorship experiences,” said Dr. Katherine A. Flores, director of the UCSF Fresno Latino Center for Medical Education and Research.
According to the Latino Center, 658 students have graduated from the Doctors Academy program since it was launched in 1999 at Sunnyside High School and later expanded to Caruthers and Selma high schools in 2007.
This year, 21 students make up the graduating Doctors Academy class at Caruthers, while 19 students graduated from the program at Selma, and 24 students from Sunnyside.
The program, which is run through the Latino Center for Medical Education and Research at UCSF Fresno, also have the Junior Doctors Academy program at four middle schools: Kings Canyon, Sequoia, Terrónez and Caruthers Elementary.
“We are extremely proud of all our students’ accomplishments and look forward to having them join our Central Valley’s health care provider team in the future,” Flores said.
Sunnyside High School principal Tim Liles told students that they were celebrating the “great work that you have done.”
One of the Sunnyside’s graduate is Jennifer Becerra, whose goal is to become a trauma surgeon. She wants to return back to Fresno area to give back to the community.
Becerra who is trilingual – speaking English, Spanish and Portuguese – hopes to “break language barriers here in the community.”
Born and raised in Fresno, Becerra will attend UCLA.
Sunnyside academy senior teacher Ed Schneider said of all the 49 valedictorians at the school, 10 of them were part of the Doctors Academy program including Becerra and Erick Díaz, who plans to attend UC Santa Bárbara in the fall and study pre-biology.
Díaz, 18, was also a Junior Doctors Academy participant at Terrónez Middle School.
Academy officials said all graduates this year will continue their education at post-secondary institutions in the fall with 19 percent entering a University of California campus; nine percent going to a private university; and 55 percent will be attending a California State University campus, with 89 percent of those students planning to attend Fresno State.
Seventeen percent of graduates will enter a local community college with the intent to transfer to a four-year university.
At the award ceremony in Caruthers, Leslie Garduño delivered the class speech.
Garduño will be attend Fresno State and major in biochemistry.
“It is because of the collaborative efforts of these strong partnerships that the Doctors Academy students continue to attain their academic goals and are successful applicants to colleges and universities, most with continued aspirations to enter a health profession,” Flores said.
At the Selma awards ceremony, Flores said the academy’s goal is “to get students not just into college but through college.”
She cautioned the students to be “sensitive to the needs of their community.”
The Clark Jones Scholarship was presented to Kevin Hernández and Isaac González.
New this year were Doctors Academy Scholarships of $1,000 each that went to Hernández, Tania Altamirano and Megan Swengel.
The money for those scholarships were provided by Dr. Hande Ozdinler, who has no connection to the high school or the city. She is an assistant professor at the Department of Neurology at Northwestern University in Ilinois.
Ozdinler passed through the city on a trip last summer and felt a connection to the community which shared her mother’s first name, Selma Ozdinler.
“Dr. Ozdinler dedicated Selma’s Doctors Academy Scholarship in remembrance of her mother and the care for others she demonstrated throughout her life,” said Flores. “She came upon the city of Selma and felt her mother’s presence.”
Selma was named in the late 19th century for the wife of a railroad employee.
“We are just very blessed and grateful for the scholarship donation,” said Flores.
González said an uncle, Ricardo Salas, steered him toward a possible career in medicine. He was recruited for the Doctors Academy while he was in a chemistry class.
González said his parents, Leticia Salas and Juan González, have told him to “do what I need to do, make my own decisions and they’ll support me.”
He will attend UC Santa Bárbara and major in biology. González, the oldest of two children, hopes to go into sports medicine.
