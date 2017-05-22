Migrant graduation harvested academic excellence at Fresno State

With her voice breaking Gabriela Encinas thanked her parents Salvador and Lucero Delgado for being her champions at Fresno State’s College Assistance Migrant Program 27th annual graduation luncheon at Satellite Student Union on Saturday.
The ceremony, ‘Harvesting Academic Excellence,’ acknowledges the academic success of the Class of 2017 at Fresno State.
Encinas, the coordinator at the university’s Dream Success Center, graduated with her master’s in higher education, administration and leadership. She was the CAMP nominee for her department’s graduate dean’s medalist.
The 37-year-old mother of a boy said completing her master degree “has been one of the greatest accomplishments of my personal and professional life.”
A master or a bachelor’s degree is not easy. It’s not meant to be easy.
Gabriela Encinas
She was the oldest of three and the first one in her family to graduate from college with a bachelors and masters degree.
As a former undocumented student, Encinas, who is now a U.S. Citizen, wants other migrant students to follow their dreams and never give up.
Encinas, who was born in Guadalajara, Jalisco, México, never let got of her dream of obtaining a master degree even if that dream took approximately 10 years to become a reality.
“It took me that long but I never let got of my dream,” she said once she was able to afford to get her master she put all her energy to accomplish that goal while at the same time she balance her life as a mother and wife.
For other students in the program, Encinas encourage them to never give up.
“A master or a bachelor’s degree is not easy. It’s not meant to be easy,” she said, adding that her parents as well as many other parents of migrant students had sacrificed so much for their children to go to college and have better opportunities.
Encinas said the CAMP program prepared her to be “in a leadership role to help other students advance in their education.”
The program started in 1981 as a federally funded program designed to provided academic support services to migrant/seasonal farm working students, said Ofelia Gámez, director of CAMP.
We are here to provide the academic support and guidance through their enrollment at Fresno State.
Ofelia Gámez, director of CAMP.
CAMP services are provided for the students during their first two years of college.
Gámez said the program currently has five-year funding that runs until 2019.
She said in the past the program served approximately 80 students per year, and because of reduced funding the program serves 60 students per year.
Gámez said the six-year graduation rate for CAMP students is 55 percent due to the fact that many of the students enrolled in the program work while enrolled in college.
“So it does take them a little longer to graduate,” Gámez said adding that most of the students in the program provide financial support to their families, adding to “the barriers our migrant students face.”
“Priority is place on their family’s needs and classes come next,” Gámez said. “We are here to provide the academic support and guidance through their enrollment at Fresno State.”
Frank Lamas, vice president for students affairs and enrollment management at Fresno State, told graduates that life is going to change for them now that they have their degree.
“Graduation is a great time for reflection,” Lamas said, adding that the ceremony showed their success and challenged them to pay it forward.
