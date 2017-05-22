Doctors Academy continues its mission in the Valley with students graduating from the program

For graduating student Jennifer Becerra, taking part in the UCSF Fresno Doctors Academy program at Sunnyside High School provided her with “amazing opportunities” during her four years in the program.
“I was able to shadow multiple surgeons here in Fresno. I did 180 hours of research that I wouldn’t be able to do if I wasn’t in this amazing program,” Becerra said. “Thanks to them I was able to maintain a 4.0 GPA and take 12 AP classes while being in this amazing program.”
Becerra is one of the 658 students who have graduated from the Doctors Academy program since it was launched in 1999 at Sunnyside High School and later expanded to Caruthers and Selma high schools in 2007.
The program, which is run through the Latino Center for Medical Education and Research at UCSF Fresno, also have the Junior Doctors Academy program at four middle schools: Kings Canyon, Sequoia, Terrónez and Caruthers Elementary.
For the past 18 years, the Doctors Academy program has aspired to nurture the development of future doctors and allied health professionals who can deliver culturally sensitive and appropriate health services to the ethnically diverse population of Fresno County.
The Doctors Academy is a challenging school-within-a school program at Caruthers, Selma and Sunnyside high schools for students interested in health professional careers. The program provides extended academic, personal, and career counseling as well as test preparation.
According to Dr. Katherine A. Flores, director of the UCSF Fresno Latino Center for Medical Education and Research, the funding for the Doctors Academy program has decreased over the last few years due to the federal funds no longer being available.
Back in September 2012, the program lost its main source of funding – a federal grant from the Health Resources and Services Administration in the amount of almost $1 million per year forcing the program to do reduce its staff from six to three and to eliminate some of the academic programs the staff coordinated such as academic intervention for struggling students at the Junior Doctors Academy.
However, “the school districts have step up to the plate and are funding big parts of the program,” Flores said.
According to Sally Fowler, the Fresno school district’s executive officer of College and Career Readiness, the district provides $350,000 per year to keep the programs going for the Doctors Academy at Sunnyside High School and the Junior Doctors Academy at three middle schools – Kings Canyon, Sequoia and Terrónez.
Fowler said since the 2013-14 school year, the district started to fund the Doctors Academy programs at those four schools.
“UCSF obviously is giving their time, their physicians, so as our students goes through the program they have opportunities to be in space with doctors, and with other health care professionals,” Fowler said. “That is a gift that UCSF provides and the dollars also helps support some liaisons who coordinates those experiences for kids.”
Fowler said it is important for the district to continue those programs at those schools.
“But we still have gaps,” Flores said, adding that “there are several foundations who continue to fund and so that’s been a blessing, but don’t know how much longer they will continue funding. But we always continue to look for sources of funds.”
“We are always fundraising, we always try to find ways,” she said, adding that they try their best to streamline as much as they can to avoid cutting programs if they don’t have to.
For example, Flores said, instead of two study trips a year, they cut to one study trip per year to save money as well as other changes.
“I don’t think is a detriment to the program, it just a little bit different,” Flores said.
According to Flores it cost approximately $1 million a year to run the program at all of the sites including the Health Careers Opportunity Program at Fresno State.
Flores said she is open to talk to philanthropist who would be willing to provide funding for the Doctors Academy program.
“I would love to speak with them to show them that it is an opportunity to grow, to help young people to valid their potential and to hopefully return to the valley,” Flores said. “It is an investment in our economic security as a community because as these students go off to college, they will be able to whether they become a health professional or not, they will comeback and increase our economy by whatever work they do.”
Becerra, who will be attending UCLA in the fall, majoring in human biology, want to be a trauma surgeon and “would love return back to the Fresno community and return all that this community has given to me.”
According to Bertha Dominguez, director of the LaCMER Education Department, the Doctors Academy program has 306 students who are currently enrolled in college.
“Sixty four percent of our DA alumni have graduated from a four-year university,” Dominguez said.
Doctors Academy provides a supportive and academically rigorous education pipeline program for students from disadvantaged and underrepresented backgrounds.
The Doctors Academy includes summer school enrichment programs; rigorous accelerated classes with an emphasis on math, science and writing; weekly tutorial support from current college students; Study academies and workshops; special counseling and support services; parent empowerment workshops; medical or health practitioner mentors; clinical placement in medical, science or health settings.
María G. Ortiz-Briones: 559-441-6782
