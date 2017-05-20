Did the Save Mart Center convert itself into Little México Saturday night?
Mariachi music. Check.
Mexican folkloric dancers. Check.
Spanish spoken. Check.
A thunderous wave performed by the audience. Check.
Mexican flag? Check (along with flags of Central and South American nations).
Descendants of Mexicans in major posts? Check, starting with the university president.
The event just happened to be the 41st edition of Fresno State’s Latino/Chicano Commencement Celebration, which drew a record 14,340 to see a record 1,018 graduates get their spotlight on stage.
“What a night!” exclaimed Fresno State president Joseph I. Castro after congratulating the students on their achievement while his wife, Mary, hugged each student as they walked off the stage.
Not even halfway through the program, organizer Dr. Víctor Torres plead with the audience to give up any seats that had been saved for non-shows.
“We have room for only 70 more, and then we’ll have to close the doors,” said Torres. “We’ve reached capacity.”
Some seats on the arena floor were used for overflow.
“It’s a good problem to have,” said Castro about the full house.
Those who showed up were treated to music by Mariachi Fresno State as it played standards like ‘El Rey,’ ‘Qué Lindo Es Mi Tierra,’ and, ‘El Pastor’ before welcoming the graduates with ‘La Marcha de Zacatecas.’
The student group returned at the end of the 3-hour ceremony with the traditional ‘Las Golondrinas’ and then ‘La Negra.’
Los Danzantes de Aztlán kicked off the festivities with dances from Huasteca Hidalgo, followed by the youth group.
“This is a fiesta more than a graduation ceremony,” said Torres.
Castro built up the fact that he is the grandson of Mexican immigrant farmworkers with roots in Zamora, Michoacán, México.
“Like many of you,” he said. “I’m the first person in my family to graduate from college.”
Castro encouraged the graduates to “keep the doors of educational opportunity open, especially for Dreamers.” He said the nation is “stronger” when this segment of the population gets a college education.
“Be leaders who unite others rather than divide,” said Castro.
Special recognition was given to university alumni Diana Gómez and Manuel Pérez.
Gómez, a 1988 engineering graduate, is the Central Valley director for the California High Speed Rail Authority.
Pérez, who earned a degree in criminology in 1955 and a masters in social work in 1971, was instrumental in recruiting more Latinos to Fresno State through various programs.
The ceremony, the largest of its kind in the country, began in 1977 as a masters thesis by Manuel Olgín. Seventy-seven graduates attended the first ceremony.
Fresno State by the numbers
▪ 41st annual Chicano/Latino Commencement: 1,018 graduates, 13,340 in attendance
▪ 106th Fresno State Commencement: 1,019graduates, 8,350 in attendance
