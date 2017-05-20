Castro emboldens Fresno State’s newest graduates to be ‘lifelong learners’

Armed with resounding applause from family and friends, orders from Fresno State president Joseph I. Castro to “be a lifelong learner,” and a spirited rendition of the university’s alma mater, more than 1,000 graduates celebrated their graduation Saturday morning at the Save Mart Center.
“It’s a great day to be bold!” said Castro at the university’s 106th commencement. “And, it’s a great day to be a Bulldog for Life!”
Castro, presiding over this fourth Fresno State commencement, welcomed the graduates and reminded them that their days of learning are far from over.
By being open to learning from others, you will continue as individuals and professionals. Effective leadership requires a commitment to continuous learning.
Fresno State president Joseph I. Castro
“I urge you to be a lifelong learner,” he said. “By being open to learning from others, you will continue as individuals and professionals. Effective leadership requires a commitment to continuous learning.”
Castro told the class of 2017, which included 51 with a perfect 4.0 GPA, “to conduct yourselves honorably and to think about what is best for the greater good of our community and our society.”
“As our newest graduates of Fresno State, I see bold leaders in all of you,” he said during a 6-minute address. “As an emerging leader in California or beyond, you have a responsibility to be involved with the community where you live and give back to it.”
Ernesto Palomino earns honorary doctorate
Known as the ‘Dean of Chicano Artists in the San Joaquín Valley,’ Ernesto Palomino was inspired to take a path in the arts when he was a student at Edison High School.
“I accept this in honor of my teacher who inspired me when I was 14-16 years old,” said Palomino after getting a medallion placed around his neck from Castro.
He is in his early 80s.
Palomino was referring to art teacher Elizabeth Daniels Baldwin, who was instrumental in getting Palomino’s book ‘In Black and White: Evolution of an Artist’ published in 1956. The book documented Palomino’s work from 1945 to 1955.
Palomino, who served two years in the Marine Corps,a ttended the San Francisco Art Institute, Fresno City College, and Fresno State. He earned a bachelors and master’s in Fine Arts from San Francisco State.
In his remarks, Palomino said he has dedicated “everything I’ve done in my life to Ms. Baldwin.”
The honorary doctorate was in Fine Arts.
Other graduation highlights
▪ Two Latinos – Jaime A. Maturino of El Paso; and, Carlos Ignacio Moreno – were graduate dean’s medalists recipients. Maturino will go work at the University of Nebraska in the fall as a residence director. Moreno was a member of the Smittcamp Family Honors College and the Fresno State Symphony Orchestra. Both had 4.0 GPAs.
▪ Dr. Cristina Herrera and Dr. Víctor Torres, both professors of Chicano and Latin American Studies, were honored with the provost excellence in teaching award. Torres directs the award-winning Danzantes de Aztlán; and, Herrera has published numerous books.
