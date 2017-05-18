‘Off the rack’ won’t cut it for Madera South High Fashion Club

Jéssica Cisneros finally had a chance to show the world – well, at least fellow students and parents who packed the Madera South High School dining hall on May 11 – that she has an eye for fashion.
The 18-year-old senior, who started a Fashion Club this school year, organized a fashion show that included her creations as well as attire from local businesses.
Cisneros, who strolled on the runway showing off a red-and-white print dress she designed and sewed in one week, shudders at the thought of looking at the fashions of Armani, Dior, Wang, or Kors for inspiration.
“I’m very picky! I don’t go trendy. I want something unique,” said Cisneros, who designed her own dress for prom.
Cisneros, who plans to study fashion design in San Francisco in the spring semester, started the club as a way for her and fellow students to express themselves, learn how to walk the runway and explore fashions.
The club, whose advisors are Benjamín Madrigal and Gloria Vander Laan, started with 50 members, all but one of them girls. It ended the year with 40 members.
“The club shows kids how to express themselves through fashion,” said Cisneros, who loves the fact that she creates her own fashion and doesn’t have “to go out and buy it.”
The fashion show, she said, “went really well.”
The 2-hour event had a little bit of everything.
▪ Danny Fimbrez and Jaime Monzón provided the music and sounds for the models.
▪ Madrigal and Cisneros served as emcees, with Madrigal showing off his dance moves to fill time.
▪ Fashions from Clothes and Things, Ortiz Western Wear, La Vogue Accessories, and, Rue 21 were displayed.
▪ Model/guitarist Fortino Morales played a classical guitar number.
▪ Central High School’s Danzantes de Tláloc played a classical piece after two years of classes.
▪ Fashion Club representative Valery Hernández performed a remix dance.
▪ The local band Recycle Life performed at intermission.
Comments