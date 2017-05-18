The Madera South High School Fashion Club held its inaugural fashion show Thursday evening at the school cafeteria. Club founder/president Jéssica Cisneros walks the runway in a dress she created in one week.
The Madera South High School Fashion Club held its inaugural fashion show Thursday evening at the school cafeteria. Club founder/president Jéssica Cisneros walks the runway in a dress she created in one week. JUAN ESPARZA LOERA jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
The Madera South High School Fashion Club held its inaugural fashion show Thursday evening at the school cafeteria. Club founder/president Jéssica Cisneros walks the runway in a dress she created in one week. JUAN ESPARZA LOERA jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com

Fresno

May 18, 2017 2:35 PM

‘Off the rack’ won’t cut it for Madera South High Fashion Club

By JUAN ESPARZA LOERA

jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com

MADERA

Jéssica Cisneros finally had a chance to show the world – well, at least fellow students and parents who packed the Madera South High School dining hall on May 11 – that she has an eye for fashion.

The 18-year-old senior, who started a Fashion Club this school year, organized a fashion show that included her creations as well as attire from local businesses.

Cisneros, who strolled on the runway showing off a red-and-white print dress she designed and sewed in one week, shudders at the thought of looking at the fashions of Armani, Dior, Wang, or Kors for inspiration.

“I’m very picky! I don’t go trendy. I want something unique,” said Cisneros, who designed her own dress for prom.

Cisneros, who plans to study fashion design in San Francisco in the spring semester, started the club as a way for her and fellow students to express themselves, learn how to walk the runway and explore fashions.

The club, whose advisors are Benjamín Madrigal and Gloria Vander Laan, started with 50 members, all but one of them girls. It ended the year with 40 members.

“The club shows kids how to express themselves through fashion,” said Cisneros, who loves the fact that she creates her own fashion and doesn’t have “to go out and buy it.”

The fashion show, she said, “went really well.”

The 2-hour event had a little bit of everything.

▪ Danny Fimbrez and Jaime Monzón provided the music and sounds for the models.

▪ Madrigal and Cisneros served as emcees, with Madrigal showing off his dance moves to fill time.

▪ Fashions from Clothes and Things, Ortiz Western Wear, La Vogue Accessories, and, Rue 21 were displayed.

▪ Model/guitarist Fortino Morales played a classical guitar number.

▪ Central High School’s Danzantes de Tláloc played a classical piece after two years of classes.

▪ Fashion Club representative Valery Hernández performed a remix dance.

▪ The local band Recycle Life performed at intermission.

  Comments  

Videos

Breastfeeding photos project

Breastfeeding photos project 1:12

Breastfeeding photos project
Projecto de Fotografía de Lactancia Materna 0:55

Projecto de Fotografía de Lactancia Materna
Video: Día Internacional de la Mujer 1:37

Video: Día Internacional de la Mujer

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos