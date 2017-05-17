Fresno City College Latino graduates aspire for more

Like every graduate marching in the 14th annual Latino Graduation Celebration, Valeria Pedroza-Rodríguez had her own little cheering squad.
Pedroza-Rodríguez marched alongside 60 of her classmates in the 14th annual Fresno City College Latino Graduation Celebration in the Old Administration Building on campus May 6. The auditorium quickly filled prompting an overflow room to be opened so attendees watched the ceremony on video.
Keynote speaker Kenneth Chacón delivered a speech about his own graduation ceremony.
“I do remember being happy. I do remember being proud, being thankful, being hopeful, but being nervous all at once,” said Chacón, “Education, specifically my graduation, was the beginning of a new life.”
Master of ceremonies Jaime Duran asked parents to stand and be recognized.
“Remember the long nights that you studied for an exam, while your friends were at a club partying. Perhaps you debated to work to help your family or to continue your education. It meant juggling employment, college courses and family,” said Duran.
Pedroza-Rodríguez’s three children, Amirah, 10; Naima, 7; and, Mikael, 5, watched their mother receive recognition then ran to hug her .
“I have a special picture planned with all my degrees. And I want to show it to them when they complain that school is hard,” said Pedroza-Rodríguez.
“So we can just point at them and say ‘Sí se puede.’ ”
Rodríguez owns a pair of bachelor’s degrees from California State University, Fresno. She’s now working on a master’s in social work.
“I have a Liberal Arts degree with an emphasis on cultural diversity. I have a B.A. in psychology and another in women’s studies. I love school,” said Rodríguez, who is raising her three children with husband, Michael Rodríguez.
Surrounded by her children, her parents and husband, Valeria merely said that she’ll be finished with I’m done.
Denise De La Torre is 2011 graduate of Washington Union High School.
She’ll study the major Early Childhood Development at Fresno State this fall.
“And I’ll be doing a major in kinesiology. My mom is here. She’s (María Elena De La Torre) a very big support in my life,” said De La Torre, a softball, basketball and volleyball coach at the elementary school level.
“She actually told me ‘The road to success is always in construction,’ and that’s a positive message from my mom,” said Denise.
After obtaining her degree, Denise wants to help her mother, a custodian at an elementary school, open a taquería.
Denise has three younger brothers.
“I’m the oldest. First generation (at college). I actually push them harder than I push myself. I know it’s harder for males to get to school. Education is a top priority for us,” she said.
Jaime Reymundo is transferring to Fresno State to pursue a degree in criminology.
“I came in 2005 from Oaxaca. I’m the oldest, the first generation. I tell my younger brothers to never stop studying. It’s something that’s important,” said Reymundo.
