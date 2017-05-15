Arte Américas enters fourth decade with a new generation of support

Vivian Velasco Paz grew up in Laton, the daughter of farmworkers.
Her husband, Dr. Carlos Paz, is the son of immigrant farmworkers from México.
Velasco Paz remembers when the couple was poor while he was attending medical school in Chicago and she was working as a lawyer serving the low-income community. In their spare time, they would wander through the National Museum of Mexican Art.
The Ivy League graduates became the new face of benefactors for Arte Américas when they pledged $100,000 to the Latino cultural arts center celebrating its 30th anniversary.
“We hope to inspire others to contribute,” said Velasco Paz, who helps run her husband’s dermatology office in northeast Fresno. “We are the next generation of Arte Américas supporters.”
The announcement was made at Arte’s 19th annual Mother’s Day Brunch, a sold-out tradition that featured food, music and a silent auction.
“Our daughters Carolina and Gabriela love to come and dance here,” said Velasco Paz, president of the Arte Américas board of directors.
The contribution is timely, said Arte director/curator Frank Delgado. The late Judge Armando Rodríguez, who died in April, and his wife, Betty, who died in 2013, were major financial supporters of the center.
“This is the next generation of Arte Américas familia,” said Delgado about the $100,000 pledge. “They are part of the next generation of supporters and participants.”
The event also honored Amy Kitchener, a former Arte board member (1998-2002) who went on to start the Alliance for California Traditional Arts. Her organization has grown to a staff of 12 and offices in Los Ángeles and San Francisco.
“I remember being on the board just talking about this plaza and it was just a piece of land,” said Kitchener. “This is a story of invaluable supporters and community pride.”
The group has provided $140,000 in support of Arte in the last few years.
Delgado said the center has relied on volunteers to spruce up the plaza and maintain the center. However, he said there is still need for individual membership and volunteers.
The Plaza, which hosted the Mother’s Day event, was rededicated as Plaza Paz.
“This is a place for Latino art and culture to flourish,” said Delgado.
Velasco Paz praised the founders of the center for their vision and support to keep the center alive at a time when other cultural centers have floundered.
“Arte Américas wouldn’t be here without the vision of our founders,” said Velasco Paz. “All of us owe a great deal of gratitude to our founders.”
Velasco Paz never met Betty Rodríguez, but praised her as an example of what volunteers can do to keep the doors open.
Comments