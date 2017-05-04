Valadao, Denham, Nunes, McCarthy votes crucial in Obamacare repeal

Central Valley House Republicans – David Valadao (Hanford), Jeff Denham (Turlock), Devin Nunes (Tulare), Kevin McCarthy (Bakersfield) – voted today to repeal Obamacare affecting healthcare coverage to thousands of their own constituents and millions of Californians.
Valadao, Denham, Nunes and McCarthy joined the other 10 California Republican House members who voted for American Health Care Act (AHCA), also known as Trumpcare.
The House voted 217 to 213 on Thursday (May 4) to pass the Obamacare repeal bill that affects healthcare access to 24 million Americans, including more than 4 million in California.
The U.S. Senate must still take up the bill and vote on its passage before it goes to President Donald J. Trump for his signature.
Local and state health advocates and legislators expressed disappointment.
“More than 74 million hard-working Americans have benefitted from the Affordable Care Act. Now, millions of lives are at risk due to this rushed vote and appalling legislation,” said Sandra Celedon, Fresno Building Healthy Communities hub manager.
“Now, thousands of Fresno families may be faced with choosing between seeing a doctor or putting food on their dinner table. And those with pre-existing conditions will not be able to purchase insurance, when benefits are needed the most.”
The Latino Coalition for a Healthy California officials said the AHCA bill targets women, children, patients with disabilities, patients with pre-existing conditions, Medi-Cal patients, and patients living in rural areas.
“California Congress members who voted for this monstrosity betrayed their constituents, given the disproportionate impacts in our state,” said Anthony Wright, executive director of Health Access California, the statewide health care consumer advocacy coalition, and co-chair of the #Fight4OurHealth campaign. “They voted to leave 4-5 million Californians uninsured, to spike premiums and deductibles for millions, to take away patient protections from people with pre-existing conditions.”
“California’s Republican Members of Congress who voted for this shoddy and dishonest bill have turned their backs on their constituents like Richard Ditruri, a home care worker from Tulare and a Trump voter, who is devastated that the seniors and people with disabilities he and other caregivers care for will lose the healthcare and home care they need to survive,” said SEIU California president Laphonza Butler. “As leaders in the ‘Fight for Our Health,’ SEIU members have never been more fired up to protect the health care services we provide and that our communities count on.”
“Women in the United States were just trumped by their Representatives for misogynistic profit and greed,” said Assemblywoman Cristiana Garcia, chair of the California Legislative Women’s Caucus. “Those that voted in support of this bill still think men have ownership of women and it’s still a radical notion that a woman has a right to make choices about her own life, control her destiny and get the healthcare she needs along the way. That’s shameful and just sickening.”
“Today’s vote on Trumpcare proves that cowardice must be a pre-existing condition. Kevin McCarthy and California Republicans in Congress chose Donald Trump and Paul Ryan over the needs of their own constituents. They should be ashamed and they must be held accountable,” said Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendón, D-Paramount, in an statement.
“Trumpcare also jeopardizes coverage protections that millions of middle-class families receive through employer-based coverage, and it reduces women’s access to lifesaving care by defunding Planned Parenthood and allowing rape and domestic violence to be considered pre-existing conditions – all to give $300 billion to the wealthiest people in the country,” Rendón said. “This is an ugly day in America.”
Critics predict health care will suffer
Health advocates in the state said some of the potentials impacts of the new health care bill in California and the nation would include:
▪ Removes standardized health care coverage including maternity care, prescriptions, mental health, and dental benefits for children;
▪ Patients with employer plans could lose coverage.
▪ Defund coverage for 14 million Californians enrolled in Medi-Cal, impacting seniors, children, and people with disabilities;
▪ Cuts Medicaid expansion which currently covers 10 million patients;
▪ Ends the Medi-Cal expansion for nearly three million working-age adults;
▪ Cuts traditional Medicaid by $800 million
▪ Defunds Planned Parenthood
▪ Eliminates $300 million in funding for preventive services like wellness visits and vaccinations;
▪ Endangers the lives of close to 5.8 million individuals with pre-existing conditions;
▪ Removes protections for those with pre-existing conditions, such as cancer, heart disease, and potentially victims of domestic violence
▪ Reduces federal support from 90 percent to 50 percent for the expanded population in California will put a burden on the state budget, resulting in millions more people without access to quality care.
▪ Premiums would rise by 15 percent to 20 percent in the first 2 years of the repeal
▪ Tax cut for the rich
▪ Eliminate the Medi-Cal expansion that over 3.7 million Californians now depend on;
▪ Cap the Medicaid program, resulting in an overall $24 billion cut to Medi-Cal and the California state budget within a decade;
▪ Cut Covered California assistance to afford health coverage by 50 percent, leading to an average spike in health costs in California of $2,800/year by 2020;
▪ Undermine our patient protections, like minimum standards for the essential health benefits that insurers must cover, or the prohibition against charging patients with pre-existing conditions more.
“This bill is scary for not just for the five million Californians who now get help under the ACA, but anyone who may need to rely on Medi-Cal or the ACA’s patient protections in the future,” said Wright. “California took the most advantage of the benefits under Medicaid and Covered California, and thus we have the most to lose from this legislation.
Valadao explains his vote
In an statement issued by his office, Valadao explained his yes vote: “Obamacare is failing. Under the law, our Central Valley communities were prevented from recruiting medical professionals, our emergency rooms were overflowing, and parents were unable to choose the best healthcare options for their children.”
“As a parent, there is absolutely nothing more important to me than ensuring families have access to quality, affordable health insurance,” Valadao said. “Possession of an insurance card does not equate to healthcare services and medical treatment. The American Health Care Act will stabilize our healthcare system, ensuring our community has access to high quality, affordable health care.”
Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price applauded the passage of the American Health Care Act.
“The status quo is failing the American people. Premiums are skyrocketing; choices are narrowing or vanishing; and patients do not have access to the care they need,” Price said in an statement. “Today, the House of Representatives has begun to deliver on President Trump’s promise to repeal a broken law and replace it with solutions that put patients in charge.”
Those feeling were not shared by other public leaders.
“I’m especially disappointed that California’s Republican delegation went along with this heartless bill. Representatives from the Central Valley and the Inland Empire – regions of California that had among the highest rates of uninsured prior to the ACA, and were among its biggest beneficiaries – should be ashamed of themselves for this vote. They will have more constituents lose coverage under this bill than almost anyone in the country,” said state Sen. Ed Hernández, D-West Covina, chairman of the Senate Health Committee.
“I am disheartened that the House of Representatives put politics first and their constituents second,” said Assemblymember Dr. Joaquin Arambula, D-Fresno in an statement. “Millions of Californians now risk losing their health care coverage and today’s action will cost the State and the Valley thousands of health care related jobs. I am disappointed that some of the members of Congress, whose districts have some of the largest number of enrollees, voted to dismantle the ACA.”
“Voters will surely remember and not take kindly to this vote, given the personal impacts for so many millions,” Wright said.
“Now more than ever, we need to stand as one community and raise our voice for those who will suffer in silence without health care and we call on our representatives, local, state, and national, to step up and be a voice for a healthier city, California, and America. America is stronger when everyone is healthy,” Celedón added
“We won’t let voters forget that every Republican Congress member from California voted to deny care to people with pre-existing conditions; to unravel the protection of Medicaid for seniors, children, and working families; to force families into bankruptcy with medical bills, and to allow insurers to discriminate against women. Californians and their families are counting on us,” Butler said.
