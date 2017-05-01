Hundreds rally for immigrant rights at May Day march, rally

Javier Trinidad arrived in the United States 18 years ago without any documents, but can legally work in the fields thanks to the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA).
But, that isn’t enough for the 33-year-old Madera resident.
“DACA helps, but not enough,” said Trinidad, who is originally from San Juan Mixtepec, Oaxaca, México. “I want to become a legal resident.”
Trinidad spoke about the need for immigration reform and the deportation threats from President Donald J. Trump while waiting for the May Day march Monday afternoon from the corner of First and Ventura streets to start. He was joined by his wife and their two young children in strollers.
“It’s very important to support our people so that they will have rights,” said Trinidad.
Trinidad was joined by about 400 others, including farmworkers, union workers and retirees to took part in the march down Ventura Street before emptying into Courthouse Park for a rally that featured speakers and music.
Marge Smith has never taken part in a May Day event, but the Fresno resident felt that current political environment was enough for her to join the march.
“I support my Mexican American brothers and sisters,” said Smith. “Deportation is wrong. ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) is wrong. The list goes on and on.”
The marchers were led by Aztec dancers, who would stop occasionally and perform. The entire group was protected by a small fleet of motorcycle police.
Participants carried home-made posters, flags or umbrellas to brave the 86-degree heat.
Father Joaquín Arriaga encouraged the marchers to pay attention to orders from the police officers and to remain peaceful if pro-Trump supporters showed up.
“We are all Americans,” said Arriaga. “The United States does not own America!”
Arriaga, making his remarks in Spanish, said people should not allow themselves to be called “illegal,” or “alien” or “undocumented.”
“We are in America, and we have the right to speak English and Spanish,” he said.
Speakers at the Courthouse Park rally – like Fresno City Councilmember Esmeralda Soria, union leader Stan Santos and teacher Summer Vue – encouraged people to register to vote and hold elected officials accountable.
“Elections matter,” said Soria, the daughter of immigrant farmworkers from México. “Continue the fight and I will be there with you.”
Oralia Maceda, a leader in the Oaxacan community, said Trump has mistakenly identified Mexican immigrants as bad people.
“We are not people who came here to destroy this country,” said Maceda. “We are people with talent.”
Near the end of the rally, a couple of Trump supporters showed up and began questioning some participants while holding up pro-Trump signs.
The Central Valley Committee for Immigrants Rights organized the march/rally, with support from the United Farm Workers and Service Employees International Union.
