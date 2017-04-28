High-speed rail backers envision a ‘game-changer’ for the Valley

Bianca Rodríguez, a 33-year-old civil engineer with Parsons Corporation, glances outside her ninth-story office at The Grand Building every morning to see a reminder of what has changed her life.
“I see the progress of the Tuolumne Street bridge,” said Rodríguez, who is in charge of relocation projects for the California High-Speed Rail.
Then she ventures to other locations and sees “viaducts and columns going up.”
Had it not been for a Society of Hispanic Professional Engineers convention, and a workshop on the nation’s only high-speed rail project, Rodríguez would have probably steered toward her original major in advertising or marketing at Fresno State.
She decided on engineering, with the hope of landing a job with the $67.6 billion project that its supporters say is on track to complete the Fresno-to-
“It was perfect,” said Rodríguez following the morning portion Friday (April 28) of the first-ever #Iwillride Student Symposium at Bitwise Industries.
Rodríguez started Fresno State’s #Iwillride chapter.
California High-Speed Rail CEO Jeff Morales believes it is people like Rodríguez who will make the project successful.
“This is not an investment for yesterday or today,” Morales said about the $67.6 billion project that will get travelers from Los Ángeles to San Francisco in 2 hours and 40 minutes when it is eventually completed.
“This is an investment in tomorrow.”
Morales, who announced his departure from the rail authority earlier this month, pointed out the human impact of the project that has been sued unsuccessfully, thus far, by conservatives and farmers.
He pointed to rail work in Madera and Fresno counties as proof that the project will be completed despite lawsuits and efforts by conservative lawmakers to withhold funds.
“We have a state that is fundamentally disconnected,” said Morales. While Los Ángeles and the Bay area have thrived, he said, “the Central Valley has been left behind.”
“High-speed rail will be a game-changer,” said Morales.
The bullet train, said Morales, is the equivalent of 4,3000 new highway lane miles, 115 additional airport gates or 4 new airports.
The project, he added, “is real.”
Assemblymember Joaquín Arámbula – who was joined in a panel discussion by Fresno City Councilmember Oliver Baines, building trades leader Chuck Riojas, and economic development executive Lee Ann Eager – encouraged the students to talk to Republicans about the need for the project.
“Elections have results,” said Arámbula, who travels from Fresno to Sacramento on Amtrak.
He said the project, which could include a maintenance facility in Fresno County, will be a major boost for the city.
“I hope we are building for the future,” said Arámbula. “We must work with high-speed rail to make our downtown vibrant.”
Riojas, executive secretary/treasurer of the Building and Construction Trades Council in Fresno, Madera, Kings and Tulare Counties, said there are 1,100 people working on the project.
Additionally, five apprentices will move into journeyman status in June, he said.
